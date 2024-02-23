fbpx

NBC: Capital One-Discover Merger Could Put A Bigger Squeeze On Credit Card Users, Experts Warn

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

NBC, February 20, 2024, Discover Merger Could Put A Bigger Squeeze On Credit Card Users, Experts Warn

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an advocacy group that looks to funnel private investment into underserved communities, also wasted no time criticizing the merger.

“It is very difficult to imagine how federal regulators could allow Capital One to buy Discover given the requirement that mergers benefit the public as well as insiders,” CEO Jess Van Tol said in a statement Tuesday. “The deal also poses massive antitrust concerns, given the vertical integration of Capital One’s credit card lending with Discover’s credit card network.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search