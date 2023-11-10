NBC News: Black Entrepreneurs And DEI Efforts Face Complaints And Lawsuits — For Racial Discrimination

NBC News, October 20, 2023, Black Entrepreneurs And DEI Efforts Face Complaints And Lawsuits — For Racial Discrimination
Just months after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative actionin higher education, conservatives have set their sights on a new target: initiatives meant to close racial disparities in business.
Black business owners typically receive less than 2% of all funding from venture capitalists each year, CNBC reported earlier this year.
Black business owners are also more likely to be offered inferior loans, even when they are stronger applicants than white peers, according to a study published this year in the Journal of Marketing Research.
The study’s lead author is marketing professor Maura Scott of Florida State University’s Rockwood School of Marketing, with co-authors Anneliese Lederer of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Florida State University professor of marketing and business administration Martin Mende, University of Colorado doctoral student Brandon Christensen, and Florida State University doctoral candidate Marina Cozac of the Rockwood School of Marketing.