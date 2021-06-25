NBC News: Covid eviction moratorium deadline highlights another American epidemic

NBC News, June 24, 2021, Covid eviction moratorium deadline highlights another American epidemic
Temporary moratoriums have protected up to 40 million coronavirus-battered U.S. residents against a catastrophic spread of potential evictions. But without immediate, dramatic action, the protections offered by a national moratorium will soon end, exposing millions of U.S. residents to the national housing epidemic that pre-dated the COVID-19 pandemic — and that has only grown in size and scope. To stop that from happening, we need to act now. (The moratorium is currently set to expire at the end of June, although the federal officials are now reportedly looking to extend it.)