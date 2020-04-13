NBC News: Gender Economist Katica Roy: If We Don’t Act Fast, Women Will Bear the Brunt of the Financial Crisis Caused By Coronavirus

By / April 13, 2020 / On Our Radar

NBC News, March 23, 2020: Gender Economist Katica Roy: If We Don’t Act Fast, Women Will Bear the Brunt of the Financial Crisis Caused By Coronavirus

For the thousands of articles written about the coronavirus epidemic, very few have talked about the economic impact the crisis will have on women. That’s troubling. Because despite all the uncertainty pulsing through the airwaves right now, we know for a fact that women and their households will bear the brunt of a virus-induced financial crisis.

Women shouldering the burden of economic downturns isn’t novel. After all, they are 35% more likely than men to live in poverty. What’s novel this time around, however, is that we have the power to take action to ensure women and their families don’t get left behind.

Know Your Value recently spoke to gender economist and CEO of Pipeline Equity Katica Roy to dive into the data to understand the specific steps elected officials should take to ease the economic blow of COVID-19.

Katica Roy: I urge all elected officials not to forget that in a few months, Americans will be casting their ballots. Those in the halls of power, and those wishing to join their ranks, would be wise to remember that women are 53% of our nation’s electorate and have increased their participation at the polls by 12 points since 2014. women also vote in higher numbers than men (they’ve done so since 1964). As Abigail Adams famously wrote in 1776, “I desire you would remember the ladies…”
Gender mainstreaming—it matters.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.