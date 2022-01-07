NBC News: How 3D printing can be the solution to the nation’s affordable housing crisis

NBC News, January 4, 2022, How 3D printing can be the solution to the nation’s affordable housing crisis
Using 3D printing to build homes provides numerous benefits, including a decrease in construction time due to the machine’s efficiency. During the process, concrete is extruded from a large machine into layers that form the walls, foundation and footing of the home. While the machine is printing, it requires little supervision or staff on the site, which prevents injuries and saves costs on workers’ compensation, said Kirk Andersen, director of operations for the New York-based 3D-printing company SQ4D.