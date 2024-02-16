fbpx

NBC News: ‘I Was Terrified’: Black Women May Prefer Black OB-GYNs Due TO Fear Of Discrimination, Dying During Pregnancy

NBC News, February 14, 2024, ‘I Was Terrified’: Black Women May Prefer Black OB-GYNs Due TO Fear Of Discrimination, Dying During Pregnancy

Fear of discrimination and dying during pregnancy and childbirth may lead pregnant Black women to prefer seeing a Black obstetrician, a small study suggests. 

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conducted a series of interviews and focus groups with 32 Black women ages 27 to 34 about their past experiences with obstetric care, along with their perspectives about having a Black obstetrician. The study’s findings were presented Wednesday at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

