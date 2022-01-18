Black and Hispanic families are far less likely to own homes compared with White families. NCRC’s analysis shows that the gap in homeownership rates for Black and White families is now near its highest point in 120 years. From home appreciation rates to neighborhood valuation, researchers have categorically documented the discriminatory origins and outcomes of our mortgage finance system. The assets of Black and Latino households are largely concentrated within their home equity. 47% and 51% of respective Black and Latino households’ wealth portfolio is concentrated in their home equity, compared to White households’ wealth portfolio in which 25% is concentrated in home equity. The ongoing racial/ethnic homeownership divide and growing concentration of wealth amongst the wealthy maintains the racial wealth divide today and will continue to expand it into the future.

Data such as HMDA allows regulators, consumer advocates and the public to examine lenders for evidence of disparate impact stemming from structurally racist elements of our housing finance system. Redlining, segregation and displacement have imbued a legacy of discrimination into our housing market and on the health of our communities. By advocating for greater transparency and access to data on lenders and lending and strengthening homeownership rates among economically marginalized groups, NCRC seeks to address the growing racial wealth divide. To that end, NCRC is advocating for the collection of small business loan data as required in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and we continue to support greater data collection and transparency under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The CFPB has proposed a rule to implement Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires the collection of the race and gender of small business applicants. The proposed rule is comprehensive. However, we will be asking the agency to include some categories of lenders that are proposed to be exempted. NCRC also supports the efforts of the CFPB to make Section 1071 consistent with HMDA data in important areas such as action taken on applications and disaggregated racial and ethnic categories. NCRC has also created a 60% homeownership goal for African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans and is asking for the public and private sectors to work toward those goals.

In this report, we will review trends in mortgage lending from 2018 through 2020. In 2018, the CFPB took over the collection and reporting of HMDA data and updated it to a new format with many new variables. This HDMA report is the first time we have had the opportunity to review three years of this new data, including information on borrower age, disaggregated race and ethnicity, loan interest rates, closing costs and features. In this report, we looked at those loans along multiple dimensions including the race, ethnicity, gender and age of the applicants.

In addition, we were particularly interested in the interaction of BIPOC applicants with low- and moderate-incomes and in LMI and majority BIPOC census tracts (neighborhoods). Special attention was placed on how BIPOC and LMI people experienced the mortgage market during a year in which COVID-19 ravaged the health and economic stability of communities, particularly communities of color.

To explore this data in greater detail in your community, NCRC offers the Fair Lending Tool as an NCRC member benefit. Find out more about the tool with this sample version, view this webinar, or contact NCRC if you are already a member and want to learn more about the tools available in the NCRC member hub. NCRC also manages a public Slack channel for researchers that use HMDA or other related data to discuss data, ask questions or seek emotional support. If you would like more information about this resource, please contact Director of Research Jason Richardson.