NCRC and 214 Groups Oppose HR 941 Small LENDER Act

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April 20, 2025

The Honorable French Hill 
Chairman
House Committee on Financial Services
2129 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington DC, 20515 

The Honorable Maxine Waters     
Ranking Member
House Committee on Financial Services
2129 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington DC, 20515   

Re: More than 200 groups oppose H.R. 941, the Small Lenders Exempt from New Data and Excessive Reporting (Small LENDER) Act.  

Dear Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters:

The undersigned 215 civil rights, community, family farm, small business, women’s, consumer, civic, and other organizations urge you to reject any and all efforts to repeal or weaken Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Section 1071 amended the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) requiring lenders to compile and maintain data about their small business and farm lending. This commonsense measure provides much needed information and transparency for lenders, communities, and local governments to identify small business and farm credit needs, gaps in access to credit, and patterns of lending discrimination.

Small businesses and farms generate local economic growth, provide jobs, and build household wealth. But historically inequitable access to credit and financing makes it harder for people of color and women to start sustain, reinvest, and expand small businesses and farms. There is no comprehensive dataset of small business and farm lending data, which makes it impossible for all stakeholders — entrepreneurs, community groups, elected officials, and regulators — to assess demand for credit, access to credit, and to enforce civil rights laws. Section 1071 is based on the successful Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, which has provided similar market transparency in the mortgage sector for forty years.

Section 1071 serves two vital purposes as set forth in the statute: to facilitate enforcement of fair lending laws and to help identify areas where small businesses and farms lack access to credit. It was built upon ECOA to make it easier to root out and address patterns of discrimination, and to ensure better civil rights enforcement for small business and small farm lending. Furthermore, applicants are often unaware that their loan rejection, higher loan prices, or worse loan terms may be rooted in discrimination or patterns of discrimination. As stated in the law, the purpose of Section 1071 was “to facilitate enforcement of fair lending laws,” and it is needed because it is impossible to eradicate lending discrimination if we cannot quantify it.

Identifying lending deserts provides new business opportunities for financial companies. This data can also provide valuable insight to financial institutions on how to structure new lending products to meet the different needs of small businesses and farms.

Congress must reject the raft of legislative proposals to fully repeal Section 1071 or to weaken it through measures such as exempting some lenders, reducing the amount of data collected, or extending the compliance period. While we are sensitive to concerns about possible regulatory burdens faced by smaller lending institutions, it is equally important to be sensitive to the historic and persistent patterns of discrimination faced by business and farm loan applicants. Congress enacted this statutory provision fifteen years ago, and the government has yet to collect and publish any data because of the fierce resistance to transparency by the lending industry. Congress must not repeal or weaken this key addition to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, one of our country’s landmark civil rights laws.

Sincerely,

National Groups

Americans for Financial Reform

Center for Responsible Lending

HEAL (Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor) Food Alliance

Main Street Alliance

National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)

National Family Farm Coalition

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Action Center on Race and the Economy

Affordable Homeownership Foundation Inc

Agricultural Justice Project

American Association of People with Disabilities

American Grassfed Association

Appleseed Foundation

Beneficial State Foundation

Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment

Center for Community Self-Help

Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement & Research (CLEAR)

Climate Justice Alliance

Coalition on Human Needs

Consumer Action

Consumer Federation of America

Data You Can Use

Fair Finance Watch

Farm Action Fund

Farm Aid

Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance

Food & Water Watch

Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT)

Health Care Without Harm

Henderson and Company

Hip Hop Caucus

Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy

Institute for Local Self-Reliance

Japanese American Citizens League

Just Solutions

Latino Farmers & Ranchers International, Inc.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

Midwest Farmers of Color Collective

NAACP

National Association of Consumer Advocates

National Consumers League

National Disability Institute

National Fair Housing Alliance

National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition

National Young Farmers Coalition

NBJC

Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust

Northeast Organic Farming Association-Interstate Council

People Power United

Pesticide Action & Agroecology Network

Public Advocacy for Kids (PAK)

Public Citizen

RAFI

Real Food Media

Responsible Business Lending Coalition

Roots of Change

Rural Coalition

Rural Democracy Initiative

Rural Progress

Small Business Majority

Socially Responsible Agriculture Project

The Enterprise Center at PathStone

The Food Trust

The National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD)

Western Organization of Resource Councils

Women, Food, and Agriculture Network (WFAN)

Woodstock Institute

Alabama

Alabama Arise

Alabama State Association of Cooperatives

Center for Fair Housing, Inc

NAACP Alabama

Arizona

Community Investment Corporation

Local First Arizona

Progress Arizona

Slow Food Phoenix

California

ASIAN, Inc.

Avila Fund

California Capital Financial Development Corporation

California Climate and Agriculture Network

CAMEO Network

Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety

Contra Costa Senior Legal Services

Endangered Habitats League

Farms to Grow, Inc.

Faith and Community Empowerment

Food and Agriculture Action Coalition Toward Sovereignty

Housing and Economic Rights Advocates

ICON CDC

Los Angeles LDC

Minnow

Mission Economic Development Agency

People’s Self-Help Housing

Public Counsel

Rise Economy

San Diego Food System Alliance

The Academy of Financial Education

TURN-The Utility Reform Network

Urban Tilth

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

Colorado

Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy, and Research Organization (CLLARO)

Food Justice NW Aurora

Nourish Colorado

Connecticut

Urban League of Greater Hartford

Washington, DC

The Coalition

Delaware

Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council, Inc.

Florida

Latino Leadership, Inc.

Georgia

Alliance 85

Georgia Advancing Communities Together, Inc.

Georgia Watch

Hand, Heart + Soul Project

Iowa

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement

Illinois

Citizen Action/Illinois

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project—FLAP

Illinois People’s Action

Illinois Stewardship Alliance

Southside Food Co-op, Inc.

Indiana

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

Prosperity Indiana

Kansas

CHWC, Inc.

Kansas Rural Center

Kentucky

Food in Neighborhoods Community Coalition (FIN)

Louisiana

Sprout

Massachusetts

CommonWealth Kitchen

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corps (MACDC)

Northeast Organic Dairy Producers Alliance

Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts (NOFA-MA)

South Boston NDC

Maryland

CASH Campaign of Maryland

Economic Action Maryland Fund

Maine

Coastal Enterprises, Inc.

Maine Equal Justice

Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Maine People’s Alliance

Michigan

Michigan Organic Food and Farm Alliance

Michigan United Action

U SNAP BAC

Detroit Food Policy Council

Minnesota

Appetite For Change

Climate Land Leaders

LEDC

Renewing the Countryside

Roots Return Heritage Farm LLC

Missouri

Missouri Faith Voices

St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance (SLEHCRA)

Mississippi

Covenant Community Development—Covenant Faith

Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice

Montana

Northern Plains Resource Council

 

Nebraska

Center for Rural Affairs

Economic Empowerment Center DBA Lending Link

New Hampshire

Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH)

New Jersey

CWA Local 1081

Faith in New Jersey

New Jersey Appleseed Public Interest Law Center

New Jersey Citizen Action

New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

New Mexico

Agri-Cultura Cooperative Network

Southwest Neighborhood Housing Services

Tribal Homeownership Coalition of the Southwest

United South Broadway Corporation

New York

Amplify Equity

Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development

Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union

Church Women United in New York State

Good Food Buffalo Coalition

Housing and Family Services of Greater New York

LifeSource Systems, Inc.

Long Island Housing Services, Inc.

Long Island Progressive Coalition

Lower East Side People’s FCU

Metro Justice

New Economy Project

New Yorkers for Responsible Lending

Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York (NOFA-NY)

Rock Steady Farm

Rockland Housing Action Coalition

Soul Fire Farm

North Carolina

Centre for Homeownership & Economic Development

North Carolina Council of Churches

North Carolina Justice Center

Piedmont Business Capital

Carolina Farm Stewardship Association

North Dakota

Dakota Resource Council

Ohio

ECDI

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati

Oregon

CASA of Oregon

Oregon Consumer League

Provender Alliance

Pennsylvania

Buy Fresh Buy Local — Greater Lehigh Valley

Ceiba

HIP

Just Harvest

Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks, INC

NWCS, Inc.

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture

Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations

Philadelphia Solar Energy Association

Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (PCRG)

The Restaurant Opportunities Center of Pennsylvania (ROC PA)

Rhode Island

Northeast Organic Farming Association of Rhode Island

South Dakota

Dakota Rural Action

Tennessee

You Can Make It Home Ownership Center Inc

Texas

Harlingen CDC

Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation

Texas Association of Community Development Corporations

United Way of Central Texas

 

Utah

Utah Housing Coalition

Vermont

Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT)

Virginia

Cultivate Charlottesville

Virginia Citizens Consumer Council

Virginia Organizing

Virginia Poverty Law Center

Washington

Community Food Co-op

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity

West Virginia

Mountain State Justice

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