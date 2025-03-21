NCRC and CDFI Members Urge Congress to Protect the CDFI Fund From Elimination

March 21, 2025

Senator Mark Warner
Senator Mike Crapo
Senator Thom Tillis, Chairman, Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Ranking Member, Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection

Rep. Andy Barr, Chairman, Subcommittee on Financial Institutions
Rep. Bill Foster, Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Financial Institutions

Dear Senator Warner and Senator Crapo; Chairman Tillis and Ranking Member Cortez Masto; Chairman Barr, and Ranking Member Foster:

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and 221 member organizations representing Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) lenders and affiliated organizations across the United States urge you to support the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund at the Department of Treasury. We appreciate your longstanding support and urge you to express your support for the Fund with Secretary Bessent and decision-makers in the White House.

NCRC is a network of more than 700 community-based organizations dedicated to creating a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and attain a high quality of life.

We are deeply concerned about the impact of the March 14, 2025, Executive Order seeking to eliminate the CDFI Fund “to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law,” and to reduce performance and personnel “to the minimum presence and function required by law.”[1] If implemented, the Executive Order would have a profoundly detrimental impact on urban and rural areas not adequately served by larger banks and on the 1,400 smaller CDFI lenders and affiliated organizations located in those areas.

Since 1994, the CDFI Fund has injected billions of dollars to smaller lenders through grants, tax credits and bond guarantees in districts across the United States.  Since inception, the CDFIs have leveraged at least $8 in private-sector investments for every $1 in public funding received. In fiscal year 2024 alone, CDFI program awardees financed over 109,000 small businesses, provided funding for more than 45,000 affordable housing units, and originated more than $24 billion in loans and investments.[2]

Bipartisanship has been a core tenet of the CDFI fund.  We appreciate your consistent support of the Fund. Of the 5,900 headquarters and branches of community lenders, 60 percent are in Republican congressional districts and 55 percent are in states with two Republican senators, while the remainder are in Democratic Districts, according to the Community Development Bankers Association.[3]

On behalf of NCRC and its undersigned CDFI lenders and community organizations, we urge you to support the CDFI Fund and local economies, weigh in with key Administration decision makers, and do all you can to prevent reduction in funding and personnel to the Fund.

Sincerely,

National Community Reinvestment Coalition

ABLE Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc

Adelante Mujeres

Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc.

Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania

African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

African Community Economic Development of New England

Agricultural Viability Alliance

Akron Urban League

American Farmland Trust

Amplify Equity, Inc.

Ariva, Inc

Arizona CDFI Network

Asian Community Development Corporation

ASPIRE Community Capital

Asset Funders Network

Association for Enterprise Opportunity

Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development

Austin Community Foundation

BBIF

BCL of Texas

Beneficial State Foundation

Berkshire Agricultural Ventures

Borderplex Community Caipital

Boston Impact Initiative Fund II LLC

Boston Neighborhood Community Land Trust

Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust D/B/A Buidling Neighborhoods Together

Bronze Valley Corp.

Brookline Community Development Corporation

Cape & Islands Community Development, Inc.

CASA of Oregon

CBA Fund

CDFI Friendly South Bend

Ceiba

Center for Fair Housing, Inc

Centro Cultural

Change Machine

Chicago Community Loan Fund

Chicago Food Policy Action Council

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, Inc.

City of Birmingham, AL

City of Jackson

City of Toledo

Clover NOLA

Coalition for a Better Acre

Coastal Enterprises, Inc.

Codman Square NDC

Common Capital, Inc.

Community Development Corporation of Oregon – HOME Pathways

Community Development Network of Maryland

Community Development Organization South Berkshire (CDCSB)

Community Housing Development Corporation

Community Investment Fund of Indiana

Community Teamwork

Cooperative Fund of the Northeast

Couleecap, Inc.

DeMario Greene

Dorchester Bay Neighborhood Loan Fund

EAH Housing

Easterseals Redwood

Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People, dba Benjamin Rose

Family Services, Inc.

Farm to Institution New England

Farmworker Housing Dev. Corporation

Feed The Hunger Fund

First Central Credit Union

First Community Capital

Florida Home Partnership, Inc.

Florida Housing Counselor Network

Framework Homeownership

Franklin County Community Development Corporation

Freedom Equity Inc.

Friends of the Public Bank East Bay

Funders for Regenerative Agriculture

Gary Housing Authority and Northwest Indiana Development Corporation

GenesisHOPE

Georgia WAND

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Management Consulting

Groundswell Capital

Groundwork Lawrence

Grow America

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County

Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region

Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West

HACE CDC

Haitian American CDC

HawaiÊ»i Ag Finance Network

Hawaiian Community Assets

Healthy Neighborhoods, Inc

Hearthway, Inc.

HICA

Hilltown CDC

Homeowners Rehab Inc.

Homes on the Hill, CDC

Homestead Resources

Housing Corporation of Arlington

Housing Options & Planning Enterprises, Inc.

Housing Options and Planning Enterprises

Housing Oregon

Housing Research & Advocacy Center dba Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research

HousingNOLA

HousingWorks RI

IBA-Inquilinos Boricuas en Accion

ICON CDC

IFF

Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership

Intervale Center

JCVision & Associates, Inc

JEANNE V SHAW, CONSULTANT

JP NDC

Jurisdiction-wide Resident Advisory Board

Keystone Development Center

Land For Good

Latino Prosperity

Lawrence CommunityWorks

LEAF Fund

Legacy Community Development Corporation

LIHS

Little Haiti Housing Association, Inc.

Logan Heights Community Development Corporation

Logan Heights Community Development Corporation

LOWER CAPE COD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

MakingChange

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations

Metro West Collaborative Development

Mexican American Unity Council, Inc.

Millerton NY, NY State Climate Smart Community

MN Consortium of Community Dev

Movin’ Out, Inc.

NAME MINISTRIES

National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD)

National Coalition for Community Capital

Neighborhood Development Collaborative

Neighborhood Housing Finance Corporation/NeighborWorks Housing Solutions

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago

Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks, INC

Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven

Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury dba NEST

Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services

NeighborWorks Southern Colorado

New Haven HomeOwnership Center

New Jersey Community Capital

NewVue Communities

NM Eviction Prevention & Diversion

NOAH

North Shore CDC

Northeast Farmers of Color land Trust

Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance

NWCS, Inc.

OÊ»ahu Resource Conservation and Development Council

Office of Kat Taylor

Omaha 100 Inc.

Opportunity Communities

PACDC

Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE)

PCRG

People’s Housing+

People’s Opportunity Fund

Piedmont Business Capital

Piedmont Housing Alliance

Pillsbury United Communities

Prestamos CDFI

Prosperity Indiana

PT Partners

R.A.A. – Ready, Aim, Advocate

Regional Housing Legal Services

Renewing the Countryside

RI Food Policy Council

Rio Grande Valley Multibank

River Cities Development Services

Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC)

Russell: A Place of Promise

SC UpLift Community Outreach

Scale Link

SEED Corporation

Somerville Community Corporation

South Boston NDC

Southern Farmers Collaborative Group

Southside Organizing Center

Southwest Boston Community Development Corporation

Southwest Community Development Corporation

Southwest Georgia United

Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone Inc

Southwest Neighborhood Housing Services

Southwest Solutions dba MiSide

St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance (SLEHCRA)

Texas Association of Community Development Corporations

The Coalition

The Food Trust

The Greenlining Institute

The Housing Fund

The Nashville Food Project

Tierra del Sol Housing Corp

TMC Community Capital

Tolson Center, Inc

TruFund Financial Services

Universal Housing Solutions CDC

Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin, Inc.

Urban Edge

Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI)

Valley Community Development

Washington Homeownership Resource Center

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency

Western Reserve Community Fund

Williamsburg Enterprise Community Commission, Inc.

Women’s Economic Ventures

Worcester Community Housing Resources

WSECU Washington State Employees Credit Union

[1]https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/continuing-the-reduction-of-the-federal-bureaucracy/

[2] https://www.cdfifund.gov/programs-training/programs/cdfi-program

[3] https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2025/03/18/trump-targets-banks-republican-districts-crapo/

