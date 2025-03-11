NCRC and Member Organizations Send Letter to Congress Opposing Cuts to HUD Funding

By / / Testimony & Regulatory Comments / 4 minutes of reading

(Download)

Congressman Steve Womack, Chair
Congressman James E. Clyburn, Ranking Member
Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies
House Committee on Appropriations

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Chair
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Ranking Member
Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies
Senate Committee on Appropriations

VIA EMAIL

March 10, 2025

Dear Chairs Womack, Senator Hyde-Smith, Ranking Members Clyburn and Senator Gillibrand:

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), and the undersigned organizations oppose funding cuts to critical programs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), including funding for housing counseling, fair housing programs, and funding for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs.  We ask you to do everything possible to prevent cuts that would deprive Americans of critical programs and services.

If enacted, millions of Americans in almost every Congressional District will be affected by such programmatic cuts. HUD’s housing counseling programs serve millions of Americans and provide free guidance to help Americans buy homes, rent apartments, and avoid foreclosure. Fair housing programs protect all Americans’ access to housing regardless of their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, and familial status, and have a strong record of success. In 2022 alone, HUD provided housing counseling services to almost 20,000 individuals and senior services to almost 464,000 senior citizens.  During a nationwide affordable housing shortage, we ask you to support low- and moderate-income families’ access to housing and protect all Americans.

HUD’s CDBG-DR grant is another core program that helps millions of Americans.  In late 2022, Congress appropriated $3 billion in CDBG-DR funding for states to use during the 2023 fiscal year. For example, Alabama and Georgia received approximately $10.4 million and $ 12.5 million, respectively for storms and floods, while Florida and Kentucky received $900 million and $297 million for Hurricane Ian, respectively. These programs helped millions of people survive disasters, build back their homes and livelihoods, and get entire communities back on track. As more Americans live in areas prone to natural disasters, we urge you to support disaster relief programs instead of cutting them.

HUD’s housing counseling, fair housing, and CDBG-DR programs have had decades-long bipartisan support because they have proven to be effective at helping people. They benefit Americans living in every Congressional district and remain especially critical during a period of extreme housing shortage, price inflation, and more frequent natural disasters.  We urge you to stand firm against cuts to HUD’s programs.

Sincerely,

National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)

African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

African Community Housing and Development

ANDP

Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development

Avanti Real Estate Services, LLC

Avenue CDC

Ayers Britton Consulting

Baltimore Renters United

BBIF

BEAT, Inc.

Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust D/B/A Building Neighborhoods Together

Bridgeport Prospers

Broadway Christian Parish

CASA of Oregon

Catalyst CT

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh

CDFI Friendly South Bend

Central American Resource Center

Centre for Homeownership and Economic Development

Centro Cultural

Chicago Community Loan Fund

Chicanos Por La Causa

Coalition for Home Repair

Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP)

Community Development Corporation of Oregon

Community Development Network of Maryland

Consumer Action

Consumer Credit and Budget Counseling, Inc

Consumers Council of Missouri

Creative Climate Co.

Credit Builders Alliance

DC Squared

Detroit Peoples Platform

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

Fair Housing Resource Center

Family Centers

FHCWM

Florida Home Partnership

Florida Housing Counselor Network

Fridgeport

FSBC

H.E.L.P. Community Development Corporation

Haitian American CDC

HARLINGEN COMMUNITY DEVELOPEMNT CORPORATION

Hawai’i Alliance for Community-Based Economic Development

HomeBase Cincinnati

Homeownership Council of America

Homes on the Hill CDC

Homestead Resources

Horizon Housing Communities

Housing Oregon

Housing Research & Advocacy Center dba Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research

HousingWorks RI

Jurisdiction-wide Resident Advisory Board

JustLeadershipUSA

Lawrence Community Works

Legacy CDC

Little Tokyo Service Center

Logan Heights Community Development Corporation

Long Island Housing Services, Inc.

Manna

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, Inc.

Merced Housing Texas

Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

Minnesota Consortium of Community Developers

Montana Fair Housing

Movin’ Out, Inc.

National CAPACD- National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development

Neighborhood Concepts, Inc.

Neighborhood Development Associates, LLC

Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks, INC

Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services

Neighborworks of Sacramento

NeighborWorks SOCO

NeighborWorks Southern Colorado

NeighborWorks Umpqua

New Hope Community Development

New Jersey Citizen Action

Northwest Counseling Services, Inc.

Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance

Northwest Side Housing Center

NWCS, Inc.

OnPoint Solutions LLC

Open Doors

PACDC

Parkview Services

PathStone Corporation

Pathways to Housing DC

PCRG

People’s Self-Help Housing

Person to Person

Petworth Tenant Association

PLDTA

Prosperity Indiana

Proud Ground

PT Partners

R.A.A. – Ready, Aim, Advocate

REACH

Regional Housing Legal Services

Results One LLC

Rise Economy

Rural Housing Coalition of New York

Seabury Resources for Aging

South Dallas Fair Park ICDC

Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation

Southside Organizing Center

Southwest (Philadelphia) Community Development Corporation

Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone Inc

St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance (SLEHCRA)

St. Petersburg Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. dba Neighborhood Home Solutions

The Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC Inc

The Center for the Homeless

The Housing Council at PathStone

The Poverty & Race Research Action Council (PRRAC)

Tyler House Tenants Association

United South Broadway

Urban Strategies, Inc.

Utah Housing Coalition

Washington Homeownership Resource Center

Working In Neighborhoods

YWCA North Central Indiana

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search