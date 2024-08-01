NCRC Announces 2025 Just Economy Conference Program Committee

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) announced on August 1, 2024, its inaugural Just Economy Conference Program Committee. Every year, leaders from across the country vie for the chance to present new ideas and facilitate cutting-edge conversations at the Just Economy Conference. The program committee will help us identify the best proposals to bring to the 2025 Just Economy Conference.
The Just Economy Conference is the national event for community, business, foundation, policy and government leaders who want a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. National and local leaders, visionaries and changemakers gather to learn, ask hard questions, network and share ideas on how to make a Just Economy a national priority and a local reality.
The conference program committee members are:
- Bethany Sanchez, Senior Administrator, Fair Lending Program, Metro Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, Co-chair
- Aaron Miripol, President & CEO, Urban Land Conservancy, Co-chair
- Evette Banfield, Chief Economic Development Officer, CNHED
- Julia Maria Delgado, Executive Vice, Urban League of Portland
- Steve Dubb, Senior Editor, Economic Justice, Nonprofit Quarterly
- Grant Duffield, Neighborhood Improvement Manager, City of Greensboro – Housing and Neighborhood Development Department
- Matthew Emery, Senior Policy Advisor, National Association of REALTORS
- DeMario Greene, Director, Policy and Government Relations, Chicago Community Loan Fund
- Suzanne Gunther, Communications Director, Community Opportunity Alliance
- Steve Hayes, Partner, Relman Colfax PLLC
- Willie Jordan, Community Investment Manager, Justine Peterson
- Armen Meyer, Co-founder, American Fintech Council
- Teresa Miranda, Senior Vice President, Prestamos CDFI, LLC
- Michael Roush, Director, Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development, National Disability Institute
- Adam Rust, Director of Financial Services, Consumer Federation of America
- Kristina Shaw, Vice President, Goldman Sachs
- Lillian Singh, SVP Family Economic Mobility, Share Our Strength
- Moyah Smith, Retail Mortgage CRA Manager, M&T Bank
- Brian Stromberg, National Policy Director, Grounded Solutions Network
- Edwith Theogene, Racial Equity and Justice, Center for American Progress
- Stephanie Watkins-Cruz, Director of Housing Policy, NC Housing Coalition
- Bob Zdenek, Senior Advisor, CCRH and CCEDA
The 2025 Just Economy Conference will be held at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, on March 26-27. It will be preceded by NCRC’s Hill Day, where members meet with congressional and regulatory representatives on March 25.
For more information, visit: ncrc.org/conference. If your organization is interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Phil York at pyork@ncrc.org.