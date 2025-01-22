NCRC Announces 3 Winners in #JustEconomy Spirit Contest

Winners will receive a ticket to the 2025 Just Economy Conference in Washington, DC, March 26-27, as well as a two-night stay at the Washington Hilton.
Congratulations to Carolyn Conant, Moab Area Community Land Trust (MACLT); Amanda Clark, Dominican Center; and Jamie Frey, Finanta (formerly Community First Fund), our winners of The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) #JustEconomy Spirit Contest.
The social media challenge was to raise awareness of economic justice issues before the 2025 Just Economy Conference.
Register now to join them and more than 1,000 community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders who will be there to make a Just Economy a national priority and a local reality.
A big THANK YOU to all participants! We hope to see you in March.