NCRC Announces 3 Winners in #JustEconomy Spirit Contest

Winners receive a ticket to the 2024 Just Economy Conference in Washington, DC, April 3-4, as well as a two-night stay at the Washington HIlton.
Congratulations to Carmen Velez, a Housing Counselor at Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida in Miami; Joseph Williams, Managing Director at The COMMUNITY Foundation for Greater New Haven in Connecticut; and Dr. Lee Davenport, a realtor and housing coach in Atlanta, Georgia, winners of The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) #JustEconomy Spirit Contest.
The social media challenge was to raise awareness of economic justice issues before the 2024 Just Economy Conference.
Register now to join them and more than 1,000 community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders who will be there to make a Just Economy a national priority and a local reality.
A big THANK YOU to all participants! We hope to see you all next month.