NCRC announces dates for the 2025 Just Economy Conference

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will host the 2025 Just Economy Conference March 26-27 in Washington, DC, with their members-only Hill Day occurring on March 25.
Mark your calendars now, because 2025 will be here before you know it, and you do NOT want to miss the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward a just economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well.
