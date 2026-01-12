NCRC Announces Expanded Opportunity For Workforce Organizations In The New England Region

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will expand its initial plans to provide workforce organizations with training and technical assistance around the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Employment and Training program (SNAP E&T). What began as a plan for a statewide cohort in Maine has shifted to include organizations across the New England region.
“A common challenge for organizations participating in SNAP’s E&T program is securing non-federal funds to operate their program before receiving their 50% reimbursement from the federal government,” said Doug Mollett, NCRC’s economic mobility manager. “This new opportunity will focus on addressing this issue with an expanded geographic scope, including Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, as well as a revised curriculum equipping workforce-focused organizations with a foundational knowledge about community development and the financial sector as well as skills for building relationships and communicating with community developers and financial institutions.”
Sessions will include training presentations and individualized technical assistance on the fundamentals of community and economic development, such as the Community Reinvestment Act and Community Benefits Agreements. NCRC’s Economic Mobility team will also be making in-person visits during the spring to provide interactive sessions with participating organizations.
For any organizations interested in participating or learning more about NCRC’s SNAP E&T work, please read more here or contact a member of NCRC’s Economic Mobility team:
Doug Mollett
Economic Mobility Manager
dmollett@ncrc.org
Simon Wang
Economic Mobility Project Specialist
swang@ncrc.org