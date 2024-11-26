NCRC Announces Fellowship For Equitable Development Cohort For 2024-2025

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) Fellowship for Equitable Development has launched its 2024-2025 cohort, embedding 29 student fellows with NCRC member organizations around the country.
“Movements have to be sustainable over decades and generations in order to succeed, which is why I’m proud to help foster the next generation of economic justice leaders through our Fellowship for Equitable Development,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC Chief of Programs and Strategic Development. “Our member organizations gain valuable talent, capacity and energy from hosting fellows. And the experience builds skills, knowledge and on-the-ground experience for students who are excited to take on the challenge of building the Just Economy.”
The fellowship placements cover a wide range of economic justice and community development organizations working to tackle the significant challenges facing the community development sector over the coming years, from climate change and widening wealth inequality to food insecurity, extreme housing shortages and other needs. Fellows receive a $20,000 stipend across nine months of part-time work for their NCRC member organization.
The new cohort of fellows and host organizations are:
Eke Agbai, serving the Association for Enterprise Opportunity in Washington, DC
Abigail Amankwah, serving Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity in Santa Fe, NM
Matthew Aranez, serving the City of Albuquerque in Albuquerque, NM
Maci Battle, serving the Miles College Community Development Corporation in Fairfield, AL
Staphord Bengesi, serving Runwei in Queens, NY
Chloe Bui, serving the Community Development Corporation of Oregon in Gresham, OR
Mark Dellostritto, serving the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
Joseph Enyonu, serving The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven Mission Investments Company in New Haven, CT
Kory Fleming, serving STREAM Innovations in Birmingham, AL
Akhia Floyd, serving IGNITE ALABAMA in Birmingham, AL
Emmanuella Gibson, serving the Latino Economic Development Center in Washington, DC
Quintessa Guengerich, serving the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group in Pittsburgh
Tyiesha Head, serving Southwest Economic Solutions (d/b/a MiWealth) in Detroit, MI
Mouhamadou Hoyeck, serving MOVE Chamber in Falls Church, VA
Joshua Johnson, serving Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati
Iga Andita Lestari, serving the California Capital Financial Development Corporation in Sacramento, CA
Amanda Moore, serving Friends of the Rail Park in Philadelphia
Kristin Murphy, serving Detroit Future City in Detroit
Joshua Odam, serving Runwei in Queens, NY
Oluwaseun Omotayo, serving the Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama in Birmingham, AL
Ibrahim Onafeko, serving the Washington Area Community Investment Fund in Washington, DC
Jaya Parashar, serving the Association for Enterprise Opportunity in Washington, DC
Parth Patel, serving Economic Action Maryland in Baltimore
Greg Robinson, II, serving Working In Neighborhoods in Cincinnati
Justin Sackey, serving the Housing Assistance Council in Washington, DC
Stacie Sanders, serving Morgan State University in Baltimore
Emily Shay, serving the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust in Bridgeport, CT
Maddison Wells, serving the Poverty & Race Research Action Council in Washington, DC
For more information on the Fellowship for Equitable Development, click here.