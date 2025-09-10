NCRC Announces Fellowship for Equitable Development Cohort for 2025-2026

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) Fellowship for Equitable Development has launched its 2025-2026 cohort of 12 student fellows paired with NCRC member organizations around the country, thanks to funding from Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank.
“A Just Economy means communities have the resources they need to thrive and there is no greater resource than talented, passionate people,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s chief of programs and strategic development. “Our Fellowship for Equitable Development finds talented, passionate people and pairs them with dedicated organizations doing real work to move their communities forward. The fellows will gain vital hands-on experience and our members will expand their service reach. It’s a win/win for their communities.”
The fellowship placements cover a wide range of economic justice and community development organizations working to tackle the significant challenges facing the community and economic development sector over the coming years, from extreme weather and widening wealth inequality to food insecurity and extreme housing shortages. Fellows will receive a $20,000 stipend across eight months of part-time work for their NCRC member organization.
View the new cohort of fellows and host organizations here.
NCRC would also like to congratulate the 2024-2025 cohort for successfully completing their fellowship programs. For more information on the Fellowship for Equitable Development and steps on how to apply for future cohorts, visit: www.ncrc.org/fellowship.