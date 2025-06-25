NCRC Announces Housing Counseling Network Open Enrollment Extension

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will extend the open enrollment period for its Housing Counseling Network (HCN) application to August 31, 2025.
Through HCN, NCRC serves as the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) intermediary for HUD-approved housing counseling agencies. Since 2008, NCRC has been a trusted intermediary for many dedicated housing counseling agencies across the country, with the current network including 25 agencies. NCRC staff work closely with agencies to provide technical assistance and subgrant opportunities as well as facilitate network-building and shared learning opportunities between agencies.
“NCRC looks forward to expanding our service as a HUD intermediary to additional agencies across the country,” said NCRC’s Director of Community Impact Laura Bentley. “Now more than ever, we are dedicated to supporting housing counseling agencies in their critical work to build homeownership and generational wealth for their communities and protect families from foreclosures. As a HUD intermediary, we are pleased to provide capacity-boosting resources and funding opportunities to our network agencies that can further amplify their impact.”
While HCN has a focus on increasing network participation for agencies working with rural populations during this round of selections, all HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are encouraged to apply.
For additional information on HCN and how to enroll, watch our webinar from May 19.
All applications should be submitted through NCRC’s online portal no later than 5 pm ET on August 31, 2025.
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “HCN.”