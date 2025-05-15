NCRC Announces Housing Counseling Network Open Enrollment Period

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) opened the enrollment period for its Housing Counseling Network (HCN) today.
Established in 2008, HCN provides operational oversight and technical assistance for US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved housing counseling agencies. HCN offers its agency members the opportunity for industry networking and shared learning opportunities. NCRC also administers private and federal funding opportunities that support its HCN housing counseling agencies’ work.
“NCRC is pleased to serve as an intermediary and administrator for a cohort of 25 housing counseling agencies across the country,” said NCRC’s Director of Community Impact Laura Bentley. “Our agencies provide critical services on the ground, driving homeownership and generational wealth for their communities, while protecting families from foreclosures. We look forward to growing our network of partnerships during this open enrollment period, and to building up the capacity and knowledge of our HCN members through our service offerings.”
While HCN has a focus on increasing network participation for agencies working with rural populations during this round of selections, all HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are encouraged to apply.
For additional information on HCN and how to enroll, register for our webinar on May 19.
All applications should be submitted through NCRC’s online portal no later than 5 pm ET on June 13, 2025.
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “HCN.”