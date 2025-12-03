NCRC Announces Launch of the Just Economy Lab

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Just Economy Lab, a two-year initiative to build impactful solutions for housing, small business and workforce development programs.
The initiative was borne out of the fruitful conversations that were had during NCRC’s 2025 Leadership Summit held in Nashville, Tennessee. Nearly 150 coalition leaders from across the country gathered for an intensive, solutions-focused convening. They defined the “new normal” as government resources shrink, imagined the new systems needed for communities to thrive and committed to quick, local actions that will move our communities forward.
A post-summit briefing webinar was held on November 6, which included a full overview of the key strategies generated in Nashville.
“The conversations in Nashville showed what’s possible when our network comes together,” said NCRC Director of the National Training Academy Jacelyn Matthews. “The Just Economy Lab keeps that energy moving, giving us a place to learn from each other and build the solutions our communities deserve.”
The Just Economy Lab will bring NCRC members and other community leaders together in small groups based on the priority themes identified in Nashville. Over the next 18 months, these groups will meet regularly to:
- Learn from peers by sharing ideas, comparing strategies and highlighting what’s working in different communities.
- Strengthen each other’s work by offering feedback, coordinating efforts and looking for ways to collaborate towards increasing their collective impact.
- Develop tools and resources for their communities, such as practical guides, models and other materials that everyone across the network can use to advance a more just economy at the state and local levels.
To apply to be a member of the Just Economy Lab or to nominate a person in your community, visit: https://ncrc.org/just-economy-lab/.
For more information on NCRC membership, visit www.ncrc.org/membership or contact membership@ncrc.org.