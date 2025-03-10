NCRC Announces New Housing Counseling Training Series

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) recently announced a new three-session training series designed specifically for housing counselors to deepen their understanding of fair housing rights, responsibilities and enforcement requirements.
The interactive series, Fair Housing Navigator: A Guide for Housing Counselors, will provide practitioners the tools and knowledge needed to help clients navigate housing challenges, prevent discrimination and promote equitable housing access.
The first session, Fair Housing Basics 2025: Your Guide to the Evolving Housing Landscape, will be held on March 27 from 2 -3:30 pm ET. It will include an overview of the core elements of fair housing law and policy, complaint procedures and updates on the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule/recent administrative changes. Other key topics that will be covered include regulatory updates, visual learning tips, fair lending insights and guidance navigating change along with additional resources.
The series culminates with an open office hour where participants can engage directly with NCRC’s fair housing team. The open office hour provides an opportunity to ask questions, discuss real-world scenarios and gain a deeper understanding of the team’s ongoing work in advancing fair housing.
To register for the first training, visit here.