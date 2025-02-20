NCRC Announces New SNAP E&T Workforce Development Training Series

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) today announced a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) Workforce Development training series as part of the 3-year $1.3 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The series will provide community-based organizations and job-training providers with the tools and resources necessary to build new or strengthen existing workforce development services under SNAP E&T programming. The series will cover relevant federal policies, organizational best practices, and tools for expanding resources and partnerships necessary for successful programs.
The first session will be held on March 4 at 2 pm ET. It will provide participating agencies with an overview and greater understanding of the SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) programs.
Participants will learn about the structure of SNAP E&T, eligibility criteria, and compliance requirements outlined in federal regulations. We will look at possible ways to incorporate a workforce development effort at your agency by discussing funding opportunities, as well as the role of nonprofits in service delivery. We will use case studies and explain best practices for successfully implementing and sustaining SNAP E&T programs.
Participants will be able to ask questions during this interactive webinar to clarify main concepts and discuss implementation strategies.
To register for the first training, visit here.