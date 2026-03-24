NCRC Announces the Winners of the #JustEconomy Story Contest

Congratulations to Regina Lewis (director of research at Black Yarn) and Shereline Redden (owner of the Preservation Firm, LLC) for winning the 2026 #JustEconomy Story Contest.
The contest was focused on power in persistence, a key theme of the 2026 Just Economy Conference. The winners will receive a ticket to the 2026 Just Economy Conference in Washington, DC, April 14-15.
Register now to join the winners and more than 1,000 community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders who will gather to make a just economy a national priority and a local reality.
A big THANK YOU to all who shared their stories of persistence! Stay tuned as we feature these stories after the conference and hope to see you in April.
Photo caption: 2025 contest winner, Amanda Clark (Dominican Center), with NCRC’s President and CEO Jesse Van Tol.