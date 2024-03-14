NCRC Awarded Largest HUD Housing Counseling Training And Services Grant

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) was one of seven nonprofits to be awarded a grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide training and education for current and prospective HUD-Certified housing counselors. NCRC was awarded $578,416.92.
“Our National Training Academy and Housing Counseling Network work tirelessly to provide training and educational services for housing counselors all across the country,” said Sabrina Terry, Chief of Programs and Strategic Development. With this grant, we’ll be able to train even more professionals, enhancing community support along the way.”
NCRC’s National Training Academy (NTA) provides online and in-person training, webinars and technical assistance to organizations committed to increasing local access to credit, capital and affordable homeownership.
NTA engaged practitioners, managers and executives, with more than 5,000 training registrations across online and in-person events in 2023. Courses offered included HUD Exam Preparation, Disaster Management, Foreclosure and Eviction Prevention, Nonprofit leadership, and more.
NCRC’s Housing Counseling Network (HCN) provides operational oversight, technical assistance and support to local housing counseling agencies throughout the nation. In addition to providing compliance monitoring, HCN staff offers training and development opportunities open to all HCN members.
HCN served 18,329 families in 2023. The network’s services and impact included:
- Eviction Prevention: Housing counseling services led to 205 households receiving rental counseling, successfully averting eviction.
- Homeownership Achievements: 755 households, after receiving pre-purchase/homebuying counseling, successfully transitioned into homeownership, realizing their dreams of owning a home.
- Foreclosure Prevention: The Housing Counseling network played a crucial role in preventing foreclosure for 540 households, safeguarding their homes and financial stability.
- Empowering Through Information: A total of 2,886 households received vital information on fair housing, fair lending, and accessibility rights, empowering them with knowledge and ensuring equitable access to housing opportunities.
For more information about NTA and HCN, contact: training@ncrc.org.