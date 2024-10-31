NCRC Awards $2.4 Million In Field Empowerment Fund Grants To 17 NCRC Member Organizations

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will provide $2.4 million to 17 community organizations awarded grants under the NCRC Field Empowerment Fund.
“We may be nationally known for our policy and research work, but NCRC’s greatest strength is the work our members do at the state, city and neighborhood level. That’s where the people our movement serves feel the effects of our advocacy most directly – which is why I’m so proud to announce the newest round of grants under NCRC’s Field Empowerment Fund,” said NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. “We developed the fund to help those frontline experts grow their capacity and scale up the projects they’ve proven are most effective for the people and places they serve. The proposals NCRC staff selected after thoroughly evaluating hundreds of strong applications will allow us to bring millions of new dollars into dozens of communities.”
The NCRC Field Empowerment Fund’s 2024 grants are supported by PNC Bank. Since launching this grantmaking program in 2021, NCRC has provided $6.7 million in 82 grants to NCRC member organizations through the fund.
In addition to the grant winners below, NCRC is awarding an Honorable Mention to 10 further applicants who will receive specialized research and technical support from NCRC staff beyond that provided to all coalition members.
The 2024 NCRC Field Empowerment Fund’s Honorable Mentions go to:
- Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (Phoenix, Arizona)
- Cornerstone Renter Equity (Cincinnati, OH)
- Empowher Institute (Los Angeles, CA)
- Fair Housing Rights Center in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)
- Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (Pittsburgh, PA)
- Sherman Park Community Association, Inc. (Milwaukee, WI)
- Solita’s House, Inc. (Tampa, FL)
- The Enterprise Center Capital Corporation (Philadelphia, PA)
- Vida Mejor Capital, Inc. (Ohkay Owingeh, NM)
- Washington State Employees Credit Union (Olympia, WA)
For grantees, meanwhile, the program provides grants to NCRC members to advance wealth-building, community health equity and environmental justice by bolstering affordable housing, small business development and economic mobility in low-wealth communities. Grants range from $100,000 to $200,000.
The NCRC Field Empowerment Fund 2024 grantees are:
- Black Women Build – Baltimore, Inc. (Baltimore, MD)
- Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust Inc. (Bridgeport, CT)
- California Capital Financial Development Corporation (Sacramento, CA)
- Change Labs (Tuba City, AZ)
- Chicago Community Loan Fund (Chicago, IL.)
- Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (Washington, DC)
- Community & Shelter Assistance Corp dba CASA of Oregon (Sherwood, OR)
- Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (Tampa, FL)
- Grow Brooklyn, Inc. (Brooklyn, NY)
- Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, FL (Tampa, FL)
- Latino Economic Development Center (Washington, DC)
- MiWealth dba Southwest Economic Solutions (Detroit, MI)
- Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (Los Angeles, CA)
- Texas Association of Community Development Corporations (Austin, TX)
- The Capital Market (Capitol Heights, MD)
- The Community Foundation Mission Investments Company (New Haven, CT)
- Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation (Cincinnati, OH)
The selection process identified strong proposals for scaling up existing high-impact programming toward new and measurable progress in promoting racial equity. Grantees will report regularly to NCRC over the 18-month period of the award.
For more information about the Field Empowerment Fund, visit NCRC.org/fef.