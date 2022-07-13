fbpx

NCRC Board Chair Katy Crosby To Testify On Capitol Hill

By / July 12, 2022 / Press Releases / 1 minute of reading

National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) Board Chair Katy Crosby will today (July 13, 2022) testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on recently-proposed changes to Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rules.

Crosby serves as Town Manager of Apex, North Carolina. Previously, she served as the Chief of Staff for the City of Toledo and the Executive Director of the City of Dayton Human Relations Council. Crosby’s testimony will draw upon both these ground-level experiences in working to foster development for neglected communities and upon NCRC’s vast work in the same issue space.

The federal banking agencies in May unveiled a long-awaited Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) for the first sweeping overhaul of CRA in a quarter-century. This work is long overdue, as evidenced by persistent gaps in economic opportunity between wealthier, Whiter communities and the places where people of color and low- and moderate-income families live. The homeownership gap between White and Black Americans is near a 120-year high even 45 years after Congress enacted CRA to address disparities in capital access and the grim legacy of government-backed lending discrimination known as “redlining.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10am ET on Wednesday and will stream here

Crosby’s prepared remarks may be viewed here.

