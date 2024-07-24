NCRC CDF Entrepreneur Spotlight: Vea Logistics, LLC

This is part of a series of profiles showcasing the talented entrepreneurs of NCRC’s Community Development Fund. Vea Logistics, LLC, is a minority-owned small business franchised partner of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving, started by Justin Logan.
Can you share a brief overview of your business and what inspired you to start it?
At Vea Logistics, LLC, our mission is to provide comprehensive and sustainable logistics solutions pertaining to waste management, hauling services and relocation solutions that empower our clients and communities. By fostering a culture of integrity, operational excellence and continuous improvement, we aim to exceed customer expectations while contributing positively to our employees’ growth. People and community development are the keys to our success; because of this, we are dedicated to implementing strategies that enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for career development. In Latin, Vea means journey and it is our commitment to excellence that drives us to create lasting impact as our journeys intersect.
Venturing into business ownership was more than just becoming the “boss”, it is a continual dedication to my family, now and future. Coming from an impoverished upbringing, I learned at a very early age not squandering opportunities is essential for success; I became the individual who wore the badge of honor of exemplifying ‘we don’t need to be the product of our environment because we have the ability to create our reality through hard work’. It wasn’t until the birth of our son that I realized my success can only be measured by the legacy I will eventually leave behind. At that moment, I knew a career driven by direct ownership was vital.
The College HUNKS franchise presented a proven sustainability model that supports financial independence. It has become the springboard that will fortify community involvement and generational financial stability through transferable wealth.
What products or services do you offer, and how do they benefit your customers?
Waste Management Services:
- Junk Hauling: Responsible removal of unwanted items, promoting environmentally friendly disposal practices.
- Recycling Solutions: Offering efficient recycling services to minimize waste and contribute to sustainable practices.
- Waste Disposal Consulting: Providing expert guidance on proper waste disposal methods and compliance with regulations.
Moving & Relocation Services:
- Commercial Relocation: Seamless relocation of businesses, handling logistics, packing and setup to minimize downtime.
- Residential Relocation: Stress-free moving services for households, making transitions to new homes efficient and hassle-free.
The services we provide can be associated with one of the most stressful events in an individual’s life; we create a stress-free experience that reduces the “weight” of these events.
How has NCRC CDF supported your business in achieving its goals?
NCRC CDF has been integral in not only the launch of my business but its growth and continued success. When I initially reached out to NCRC via Patrick Dixon, I already exhausted several avenues of potential financial lending. I was denied time and time again despite having the career credentials evident of my ability to run a million-dollar enterprise. It was truly discouraging and I applied with NCRC as a final attempt; truthfully, I had already conditioned my mind for the reality of having to save over the next five years to then personally finance the entirety of my entrepreneurial ambitions.
Stating that becoming a business owner would not have been possible without NCRC and the support provided by Patrick Dixon is an understatement. I am truly grateful.
How did you learn about NCRC CDF? Was there anything in particular that drew you to work with NCRC CDF specifically in achieving your goals?
Google! After getting denied over seven times by other financial lenders, I began researching financial institutions rooted in community development and providing opportunities to young entrepreneurs.
Can you highlight any recent successes or milestones achieved by your business?
After a few setbacks, we officially opened on March 20, 2024. We ended March grossing $5,837. April grossed $25,718. So far, May has grossed $44,972. If I had to highlight one milestone thus far, it would be the improvement in skill and customer service my team has accomplished over this time. We are getting better at safety, efficiency and client satisfaction every day.
What challenges have you faced as a business owner, and how have you overcome it??
Hiring qualified drivers has been a tremendous challenge for us. Luckily, I have a team that doesn’t quit and prides themselves in their ability to get the job done. As it stands, we are addressing this concern by having my director of operations and I serve as drivers, exemplifying the idea that when there is work to be done, we have to ‘roll up our sleeves’ and face it head-on.
How do you envision the future of your business?
Simply, we are working hard to become a pillar in this community in every sense.
We strive to empower our community with job opportunities, volunteerism, philanthropy and inspiration. Safe and successful communities are built by strong-willed individuals who understand positive change starts from the ground up. Because of this, I am committed to giving at least 5% of our annual revenue back to our communities every year starting in 2026.
Are there any upcoming projects or initiatives you’re excited about?
Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity are our franchise national partners; the work we do with them as it pertains to donation pick-ups on our hauling service arm is truly an honor. It is these partnerships that inspired me to reach out to local shelters and domestic violence prevention programs to forge a partner surrounding our relocation solutions arm. The goal is to provide community support to these individuals and families in their time of need.
Is there additional information about your business?
The College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving franchise presents a proven and scalable business model but, even though the playbook is provided, everything in life has its own set of challenges. The absolute belief in the notion, “Discomfort is a catalyst for growth. It makes us yearn for something more. It forces us to change, stretch, and adapt,” – Michael Hyatt, is necessary for any entrepreneur who is just beginning their journey. Long-term success must be achieved through hard work and rooted in motivation that is greater than yourself.