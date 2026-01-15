The Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort is a 7-week program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to become loan-ready. Participants will learn to navigate the lending process, strengthen financial capacity and prepare lender-ready materials to confidently pursue and secure capital.
This cohort will combine virtual workshops with one-on-one advisory sessions following workshops, giving participants practical guidance to apply what they learn and move toward loan readiness.
Dive into the essential elements of a strong business plan, including vision, market strategy, financial model and how your plan supports funding readiness.
Assess your business’s financial condition, interpret key financial statements and model realistic growth projections lenders look for.
Explore revenue‑building strategies, effective customer acquisition, pricing and retention tactics to strengthen your business’s bottom line.
Understand what lenders require around credit profiles and collateral, and how to build or repair credit and documented assets needed to support borrowing.
Get firsthand insights into lender expectations, underwriting criteria and how lenders evaluate applications, plus tips for crafting stronger loan submissions.
Finalize your readiness, review your loan packet with expert support and walk through submission steps, preparing you for real‑world lender engagement.
Terms and Conditions
Non-Discrimination: The Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort is open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation or disability.
No Guarantee of Funding: Participation in the cohort does not guarantee loan approval or financing. Loan decisions are made independently by our lending team or partner lenders based on their criteria.
Program Commitment: Participants must actively engage in and complete all components of the program to gain the full benefit of the training and support provided.
Confidentiality and Data Use: All participant information will be used solely for program administration, coaching, and evaluation purposes. Aggregate data may be used for reporting and improvement, but individual business information will remain confidential.
Program Feedback: Participants may be asked to participate in surveys or interviews to help measure program outcomes and enhance future offerings.
Right to Dismiss: The program team reserves the right to remove participants who fail to meet eligibility, attendance, or engagement expectations, or who exhibit disruptive behavior.
Changes to Program: We reserve the right to modify session dates, schedules, or content if necessary and will notify participants of any changes in advance.