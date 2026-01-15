Commit fully to the program for the entire 7-week duration.

Attend all scheduled sessions, workshops and one-on-one coaching meetings.

Complete assigned coursework and submit required business information on time.

Actively participate in discussions, exercises and peer learning sessions.

Maintain confidentiality and respect the privacy of other participants.

Provide accurate, updated business information and documentation as requested.

Be open to feedback from instructors, coaches and lending professionals.

Failure to meet these expectations may affect eligibility to complete the program.

Terms and Conditions

Non-Discrimination : The Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort is open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

No Guarantee of Funding : Participation in the cohort does not guarantee loan approval or financing. Loan decisions are made independently by our lending team or partner lenders based on their criteria.

Program Commitment : Participants must actively engage in and complete all components of the program to gain the full benefit of the training and support provided.

Confidentiality and Data Use : All participant information will be used solely for program administration, coaching, and evaluation purposes. Aggregate data may be used for reporting and improvement, but individual business information will remain confidential.

Program Feedback : Participants may be asked to participate in surveys or interviews to help measure program outcomes and enhance future offerings.

Right to Dismiss : The program team reserves the right to remove participants who fail to meet eligibility, attendance, or engagement expectations, or who exhibit disruptive behavior.