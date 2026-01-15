CDF logo
Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort

A 7-week program equipping
entrepreneurs to become loan-ready

The Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort is a 7-week program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to become loan-ready. Participants will learn to navigate the lending process, strengthen financial capacity and prepare lender-ready materials to confidently pursue and secure capital.

Purpose and Outcomes

Participants will:

  • Gain a clear understanding of business models and the business lending process.
  • Develop lender-ready financial documents and loan application materials.
  • Receive one-on-one technical assistance to strengthen business finances and loan application.
  • Strengthen their business financial positioning and complete the program with a clear, actionable funding plan.

Program Logistics

  • Format: Virtual workshops and one-on-one advisory sessions.
  • Duration: 7-week cohort with weekly sessions.
  • Cohort Size: Up to 15 businesses
  • Timeline: February 9 – March 27
  • Application Deadline: January 27, 2026

Selection Process

  • Applications will be reviewed by the CDF team.
  • Selection is based on business readiness, growth potential and demonstrated commitment to completing the program.
  • Applicants will be notified of acceptance within 1 week of the application deadline.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet all the following requirements:

  • Business must be based and registered in the United States.
  • Business owners must be US citizens or lawful residents of a US state or territory and at least 18 years old.
  • Business must be legally registered and operating (for-profit or nonprofit) for a minimum of one year and in good standing with the Secretary of State.
  • The business must have generated at least $60,000 in revenue in the most recent fiscal year.
  • Applicants must have filed federal taxes for the most recent IRS deadline, or if a new business, provide financial statements showing 6-12 months of operations.
  • Applicants must maintain separate business and personal bank accounts or be willing to open a business account before joining the program.
  • Applicants should be actively considering applying for business financing within the next 3-6 months.
  • Applicants must operate a business located in the United States in an eligible lending state. We do not currently lend in NV, ND, SD, DE or VT.

Schedule:

This cohort will combine virtual workshops with one-on-one advisory sessions following workshops, giving participants practical guidance to apply what they learn and move toward loan readiness.

Build a Capital‑Ready Business Plan

Dive into the essential elements of a strong business plan, including vision, market strategy, financial model and how your plan supports funding readiness.

Evaluating Financial Health & Growth Projections

Assess your business’s financial condition, interpret key financial statements and model realistic growth projections lenders look for.

Making Money & Growing Your Customer Base

Explore revenue‑building strategies, effective customer acquisition, pricing and retention tactics to strengthen your business’s bottom line.

Loan Readiness: Building Credit & Collateral Essentials

Understand what lenders require around credit profiles and collateral, and how to build or repair credit and documented assets needed to support borrowing.

Inside the Lender’s Mind

Get firsthand insights into lender expectations, underwriting criteria and how lenders evaluate applications, plus tips for crafting stronger loan submissions.

Final Loan Package Review & Submission

Finalize your readiness, review your loan packet with expert support and walk through submission steps, preparing you for real‑world lender engagement.

Expert Instructors & Advisors:

Stefanie Magness - Elevate Visibility Group

Stefanie Magness

Elevate Visibility Group

Expertise: Digital identity, online visibility, public relations and sales & marketing strategies

JoAnne Alston

CPA – Merveilleux Financial, PLLC

Expertise: Accounting, financial management, CFO services, business strategy and capital readiness

For questions or concerns:

Email
cdf-training@ncrc.org

Program Guidelines

Participants accepted into the Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort agree to the following:

  • Commit fully to the program for the entire 7-week duration.
  • Attend all scheduled sessions, workshops and one-on-one coaching meetings.
  • Complete assigned coursework and submit required business information on time.
  • Actively participate in discussions, exercises and peer learning sessions.
  • Maintain confidentiality and respect the privacy of other participants.
  • Provide accurate, updated business information and documentation as requested.
  • Be open to feedback from instructors, coaches and lending professionals.
  • Failure to meet these expectations may affect eligibility to complete the program.

Terms and Conditions

Non-Discrimination: The Loan & Financial Readiness Cohort is open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

No Guarantee of Funding: Participation in the cohort does not guarantee loan approval or financing. Loan decisions are made independently by our lending team or partner lenders based on their criteria.

Program Commitment: Participants must actively engage in and complete all components of the program to gain the full benefit of the training and support provided.

Confidentiality and Data Use: All participant information will be used solely for program administration, coaching, and evaluation purposes. Aggregate data may be used for reporting and improvement, but individual business information will remain confidential.

Program Feedback: Participants may be asked to participate in surveys or interviews to help measure program outcomes and enhance future offerings.

Right to Dismiss: The program team reserves the right to remove participants who fail to meet eligibility, attendance, or engagement expectations, or who exhibit disruptive behavior.

Changes to Program: We reserve the right to modify session dates, schedules, or content if necessary and will notify participants of any changes in advance.

