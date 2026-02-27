NCRC CDF Provides $100,000 Loan To MAS TV/ El Planeta LLC

The NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) recently announced that it funded a $100,000 loan to MAS TV/ El Planeta, LLC. to provide the national Spanish-language media company with the necessary working capital to expand its impact.
The loan is part of the innovative Media Resilience Loan Fund, a financing initiative between NCRC CDF, URL Media and Rebuild Local News designed to strengthen independent journalism and culturally relevant media organizations nationwide. The fund provides flexible, sector-specific capital to independent journalism outlets, digital publishers, broadcasters and media startups with 2–50 employees and revenues between $50,000 and $10 million. It addresses unique industry challenges, including irregular revenue cycles, declining traditional advertising streams, limited collateral availability and conventional lenders’ limited familiarity with media economics.
“The $100,000 loan will support MASTV/EL Planeta’s working capital needs, strengthen operational sustainability and enable strategic investments in digital infrastructure and revenue diversification efforts,” said NCRC CDF Executive Director Gregory Dyson. “It will position MASTV/EL Planeta for continued growth and long-term resilience, which is why it was a perfect endeavor for Media Resilience Loan Fund.”
MASTV/EL Planeta, LLC., operates as part of a national, family-owned multi-platform media ecosystem dedicated to engaging and empowering US Latino communities with culturally relevant content, amplifying Latino voices and delivering data-driven storytelling across digital channels. The organization reaches a broad audience through newsletters, social media, video and web platforms, generating significant engagement and providing trusted information to Latino communities across the nation.
The Media Resilience Loan Fund is designed to advance sustainable journalism by offering:
- Flexible amortization structures and interest-only periods
- Media-specific underwriting aligned with sector realities
- Technical assistance focused on revenue diversification and sustainability
- National reach combined with deep industry expertise
Through this targeted approach, the fund supports media organizations navigating financial volatility while preserving independent journalism and culturally responsive storytelling.
For more information on the Media Resilience Loan Fund or to apply for funding, please contact NCRC CDF Director of Lending Operations / Chief Credit Officer David Arriola.