NCRC CDF To Host Get Funded: Financial Readiness & Capital Access

Join NCRC’s Community Development Fund team (NCRC CDF) for the two-day virtual event, Get Funded: Financial Readiness & Capital Access, August 6-7, 2025. The event is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and guidance to become funding-ready, including the opportunity to hear directly from the contestants of our Get Funded: Pitch Competition.
Day One will be an engaging, interactive event. Through a series of expert-led panel discussions and hands-on virtual technical assistance sessions, participants will receive practical guidance towards strengthening their funding strategies and will connect with capital providers. Whether you’re launching your first business or scaling up your current one, this event will provide the clarity and support you need to take the next step.
Day Two will be centered around a high-impact virtual pitch competition, where select entrepreneurs will pitch to a panel of potential funders, lenders and investors. Finalists will compete for cash prizes and gain valuable visibility among key financial stakeholders. The Pitch Competition aims to provide funding to four promising businesses that demonstrate strong potential, a clear need and an impactful business plan. Selected finalists will compete live at the event for a chance to win one of the following cash prizes:
- Top Prize – $5000
- Second Prize – $2,500
- Third Prize – $2000
- Last Prize – $1,500
For more information on how to submit a pitch, visit here.
For more information on the event and to register, visit here.