NCRC Community Development Fund And Hera Hub Jointly Launch Technical Assistance Programs For Small-Business Owners

The NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) and Hera Hub today announced the kickoff of dual-path business technical assistance programs – Growth Academy and Launch Academy – for owners of startups or established small women- and minority-owned businesses.
NCRC CDF is a Washington, DC-based, US Treasury-certified community development financial institution (CDFI) that was recently named one of Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in the World for its work helping minority-owned businesses stay afloat throughout the Covid pandemic. Hera Hub, the first international female-focused coworking space and business accelerator for women entrepreneurs, provides a platform that supports members through education, mentoring and collaboration.
Launch Academy, designed for pre-revenue or start-up enterprises, provides entrepreneurs with foundational business support and services to help them launch a successful company. Growth Academy, designed for entrepreneurs in operation for more than three years, is an accelerator program where seasoned business owners learn how to scale and grow their business. Both will cover topics ranging from branding, marketing, tax planning, licensing and building a successful team all the way to fundraising, finance, business development, marketing and operations.
The dual nine-week programs commence the week of May 23, 2022, and are open to the public to register and attend. After this spring’s dual programs, both the Launch and Growth Academies will be available again in late summer and fall.
“Minority and women entrepreneurs have a tougher time accessing capital for many reasons, including a social capital deficit. Our business programs are intentionally cohort based – allowing the entrepreneurs time to learn from our content and one another, build their networks and provide a foundation that deals with a key gap not being addressed by other industry efforts,” NCRC CDF Executive Director Marisa Calderon said.
“For over 10 years, Hera Hub has been working with women business owners to support them in the launch and growth of their businesses. We are excited to partner with NCRC Community Development Fund to provide technical assistance to the small women-owned and minority-owned businesses in their community,” Hera Hub Founder Felena Hanson said. “The Launch and Growth Academies are specifically designed to support them as they take action to launch and scale their businesses. Not only are the curricula specifically designed to include all the elements they need, the benefit of participating in a community with other business owners at the same stage of business development is invaluable as well.”
For more information, or to register for either the Launch or Growth Academy, visit www.communitydevelopmentfund.org/launchandgrowth.