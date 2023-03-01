NCRC Community Development Fund Highlights Power of Impact Investing at SXSW

SXSW attendees can meet NCRC CDF during the “Impact Investing that Actually Works” session, at their booth (#649), or during a mentorship session

The NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) will be at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, one of the nation’s largest and most diverse. NCRC CDF’s Executive Director, Marisa Calderon, will be featured in an industry panel titled “Impact Investing that Actually Works” on March 14 at the LINE hotel; she will also mentor the next generation of industry leaders on March 13 at the Hilton. Additionally, NCRC CDF will host a booth between March 12 and March 15 at the Creative Industries Expo.

Impact Investing that Actually Works

Taking place between 1 pm CT on Tuesday, March 14, at the Topaz Room at The LINE hotel, “Impact Investing that Actually Works,” will feature Calderon alongside industry luminaries from the community development, venture capital and financial services industries. During the session, participants will cover topics including NCRC CDF’s commitment to closing the racial wealth gap, how impact investing actually works, and, most importantly, how NCRC CDF can deliver for diverse and creative entrepreneurs who need capital. The highly anticipated panel will feature the following experts:

“We’re thrilled to be participating in SXSW, where one-in-five organizations are startups and 60% of the employers represented are self-employed or small- to medium-sized businesses. This provides us with a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders, innovators, and investors who are passionate about creating a more equitable future,” said Calderon. “We are proud to bring voices of color to SXSW and be part of a movement that is helping to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all, and we look forward to sharing our expertise and insights with the wider community.”

Small business owners who attend the session receive a scholarship to participate in NCRC CDF’s Launch and Growth Academies, both are nine-week, business accelerator programs. To further support entrepreneurs, NCRC CDF is committing a total of $5 million in capital for entrepreneurs, with favorable and equitable lending terms. Attendees are invited to pitch their business and capital needs to NCRC CDF. Those who meet the eligibility criteria have access to equitable lending capital and business support services including the appropriate nine-week accelerator programs.

Meet NCRC CDF at the Creative Industries Expo

Between 9 am and 4 pm from March 12 to 15, SXSW attendees visiting the Creative Industries Expo can stop by NCRC CDF’s booth #649 to learn more about the organization’s mission and impact. Visitors will not only leave with a better understanding of our organization, but will also receive customized NCRC CDF reusable bag, stickers or poster as a special souvenir.

Giving Back to Young Leaders: Mentorship Sessions

Starting at 2:30 pm on March 13 at the Hilton Austin, young leaders will have the opportunity to meet with Calderon for one-on-one mentorship sessions. During five, 15-minute sessions, Calderon will meet with young leaders to share her skills, knowledge and expertise.

NCRC CDF is encouraging supporters to donate to its organization to propel its mission to create access to capital, opportunities and wealth for underserved communities. To support NCRC CDF in its efforts to increase access to capital at SXSW, donate here.