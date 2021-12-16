NCRC CRA and Race Webinar

Online Event Archive Recorded December 15, 2021
As you know, the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) was enacted to ensure much-needed investment and capital makes it to low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. But NCRC’s research has shown that the majority of communities that were redlined in the 20th Century are still lower-income and also predominantly communities of color.
Redlining was a practice rooted in racism, and the only way to combat and reverse the impact of redlining is to address race directly.
NCRC and the civil rights law firm Relman Colfax PLLC have released a report calling on federal regulators to add race to the scope of CRA and finally hold banks accountable to the communities they serve.
Speakers:
- Dedrick Asante Muhammad, Chief of Membership, Policy & Equity, NCRC
- Josh Silver, Senior Policy Advisor, NCRC
- Glenn Schlactus, Partner, Relman Colfax PLLC