NCRC CRA and Race Webinar

By / December 16, 2021 / Events, NCRC Videos

Online Event Archive Recorded December 15, 2021

As you know, the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) was enacted to ensure much-needed investment and capital makes it to low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. But NCRC’s research has shown that the majority of communities that were redlined in the 20th Century are still lower-income and also predominantly communities of color.

Redlining was a practice rooted in racism, and the only way to combat and reverse the impact of redlining is to address race directly.

NCRC and the civil rights law firm Relman Colfax PLLC have released a report calling on federal regulators to add race to the scope of CRA and finally hold banks accountable to the communities they serve.

Speakers:

  • Dedrick Asante Muhammad, Chief of Membership, Policy & Equity, NCRC
  • Josh Silver, Senior Policy Advisor, NCRC
  • Glenn Schlactus, Partner, Relman Colfax PLLC
Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

