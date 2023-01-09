NCRC Delivers 2023 Policy Agenda To New Congress

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) on Monday presented its comprehensive 2023 policy agenda to members of Congress following the swearing-in of the new legislature.

The document’s recommendations for congressional and executive-branch action to promote economic justice are grouped along four core themes. Government action to build the Just Economy should be equitable, localized, forward-looking and oriented to community needs.

The full policy agenda may be accessed here.

Highlights of the specific policy actions named in NCRC’s 2023 policy agenda include:

INVEST LOCAL:

Implement a strong, modernized Community Reinvestment Act

Conduct more stringent review of bank mergers to ensure communities benefit

Make permanent the Community Advantage Loan pilot program

INVEST FORWARD:

Tailor climate resilience and infrastructure investments to frontline community needs

Tighten and modernize oversight of online financial services companies

INVEST EQUITABLY:

Deliver a robust final Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation

Strengthen enforcement of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act

INVEST IN COMMUNITY:

Rapidly increase funding for long-term, high-quality affordable housing

Overhaul the Federal Home Loan Bank system

Media interested in speaking with NCRC staff about these or any other specific recommendations in the 2023 NCRC policy agenda should email apyke@ncrc.org.