NCRC Delivers 2023 Policy Agenda To New Congress

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) on Monday presented its comprehensive 2023 policy agenda to members of Congress following the swearing-in of the new legislature.
The document’s recommendations for congressional and executive-branch action to promote economic justice are grouped along four core themes. Government action to build the Just Economy should be equitable, localized, forward-looking and oriented to community needs.
The full policy agenda may be accessed here.
Highlights of the specific policy actions named in NCRC’s 2023 policy agenda include:
INVEST LOCAL:
- Implement a strong, modernized Community Reinvestment Act
- Conduct more stringent review of bank mergers to ensure communities benefit
- Make permanent the Community Advantage Loan pilot program
INVEST FORWARD:
- Tailor climate resilience and infrastructure investments to frontline community needs
- Tighten and modernize oversight of online financial services companies
INVEST EQUITABLY:
- Deliver a robust final Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation
- Strengthen enforcement of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act
INVEST IN COMMUNITY:
- Rapidly increase funding for long-term, high-quality affordable housing
- Overhaul the Federal Home Loan Bank system
Media interested in speaking with NCRC staff about these or any other specific recommendations in the 2023 NCRC policy agenda should email apyke@ncrc.org.