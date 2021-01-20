Jenn Jones, Chief of Membership and Policy at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, today was appointed Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She was among several senior appointees who took part in a virtual swearing-in ceremony at The White House led by President Biden after the presidential inauguration earlier in the day.
Jones served as NCRC’s chief of policy and membership for four years, where she was integral in expanding the organization’s membership to more than 600 members, transformed NCRC’s annual conference into the Just Economy Conference with more than 1,100 attendees and helped shape the organization’s policy agenda for years to come.
Prior to joining NCRC in 2017, Jones served in the Obama Administration as a senior policy advisor to HUD Secretary Julian Castro. Jones was charged with leading HUD’s affirmatively-furthering fair housing, neighborhood and community revitalization, rental assistance transformation, criminal justice reform and socio-economic mobility priorities for Secretary Castro.
“While we will miss Jenn dearly, we also couldn’t be more excited for her,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “Jenn is a leader in social-economic justice, so we are not surprised that Biden tapped her for his administration. We look forward to working with her in her new capacity at HUD, and we wish her all best in her future endeavors.”
2 thoughts on “NCRC executive Jenn Jones appointed chief of staff at HUD”
You Go Gurl!
Congratulations Jenn Jones! What a great opportunity to help shape the policies at HUD and enact change for the good of low to moderate income communities! Best wishes in your new endeavor!
Lois Healy CEO
Affordable Homeownership Foundation Inc.