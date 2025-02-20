How NCRC Is Fighting To Preserve Government Data – And How You Can Help

At NCRC, we have a saying: Data drives the movement. Data supports our organization’s policy priorities and community-centered programming. Data serves to lift up the voices of those in the communities we advocate for. However, unfettered access to this crucial data is now at risk. There is understandably a lot of anxiety right now about the future of data collection and availability and the effects it will have on the everyday work of our members.
We have established a wide range of datasets to ensure that no matter what happens on the federal level, our community won’t lose the resources we rely on to track lending trends, advocate for fair housing practices and to continue working towards realizing a Just Economy for everyone in this country. We use this data in the work we do for our members and the research we publish ourselves. Our work on mortgage lending, redlining, gentrification and public health is based on a strong foundation of well-sourced data and crafted by a skilled research team.
Our current datasets include:
- HMDA (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act) data
- CFPB public datasets, including complaint data and their corresponding github
- PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan data
- Small business lending data (including FFIEC small business loan data)
- FDIC data, including covering branch changes (openings/closings) and the Summary of Deposits data
- Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) data
- Treasury CDFI Fund data
- BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) data
- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac data
- Small Business Administration (SBA) data
It is also important to build a broader network of organizations, institutions, and entities to act as a sort of data collection and reporting safety net. Preserving these public datasets shouldn’t fall on any one organization alone. If you work with data from CFPB, HUD, Treasury, the prudential regulators or any other relevant databases, let us know. We have technical expertise in a variety of areas but are interested in getting more support in the following areas: database management, APIs, data orchestration and implementation, automation and real-time data analytics. Other preferred skill sets include SQL, Python, web-based development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and a familiarity with Git technology.
By working collaboratively, engaging in skills sharing, keeping crucial information safe, and maintaining the momentum for our shared goals, we can remain steadfast in our efforts. We’re committed to making sure you have everything you need to continue your research initiatives, keep up with your reporting responsibilities, and allow for continued advocacy efforts. This is a collective effort and your insights and resources are welcome as well. Email NCRC’s Senior Director of Research, Jason Richardson, at jrichardson@ncrc.org if you or your organization need any guidance or assistance.
Jason Richardson is NCRC’s Senior Director of Research.
Photo by Elvert Barnes via Flickr.