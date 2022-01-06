NCRC Hires Adnan Bokhari as Executive Vice President and CFO

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has hired Adnan Bokhari as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will play a key role in advancing NCRC’s strategic priorities, including building organizational resiliency through the combined power of people and systems.
Bokhari, based in Washington, DC, brings over two decades of finance and operations expertise, previously serving in executive leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer of the National Immigration Law Center, and the CFO and COO for Prosperity Now. He is passionate about advancing equity and justice. Bokhari currently serves on the Board of the Virginia Community Colleges System (VCCS), and the boards for the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Indivisible Project.
“Adnan’s background and commitment to underserved people in our nation cannot be overstated — he not only has personal experience but also a career dedicated to the goal of economic justice,” said NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. “My colleagues and I all look forward to working with him as we create more opportunities to build wealth and address both the public sector policies and private sector practices that have sustained the nation’s shameful racial and socioeconomic wealth and income inequalities.”
“Bringing NCRC’s unifying vision for a #JustEconomy to life is what our country needs to address economic inequality,” Bokhari said. “As an immigrant and formerly low-income asset-poor individual, I relate to the struggles millions of families face every day and know firsthand that amazing things can happen with access to opportunities. I am excited to be joining my NCRC colleagues in the fight to end racial economic inequality and ensure that everyone has the means to thrive.”