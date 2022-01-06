fbpx
adnan bokhari headshot

NCRC Hires Adnan Bokhari as Executive Vice President and CFO

By / January 6, 2022 / Press Releases

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has hired Adnan Bokhari as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will play a key role in advancing NCRC’s strategic priorities, including building organizational resiliency through the combined power of people and systems.

Bokhari, based in Washington, DC, brings over two decades of finance and operations expertise, previously serving in executive leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer of the National Immigration Law Center, and the CFO and COO for Prosperity Now. He is passionate about advancing equity and justice. Bokhari currently serves on the Board of the Virginia Community Colleges System (VCCS), and the boards for the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Indivisible Project. 

“Adnan’s background and commitment to underserved people in our nation cannot be overstated — he not only has personal experience but also a career dedicated to the goal of economic justice,” said NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. “My colleagues and I all look forward to working with him as we create more opportunities to build wealth and address both the public sector policies and private sector practices that have sustained the nation’s shameful racial and socioeconomic wealth and income inequalities.”

“Bringing NCRC’s unifying vision for a #JustEconomy to life is what our country needs to address economic inequality,” Bokhari said. “As an immigrant and formerly low-income asset-poor individual, I relate to the struggles millions of families face every day and know firsthand that amazing things can happen with access to opportunities. I am excited to be joining my NCRC colleagues in the fight to end racial economic inequality and ensure that everyone has the means to thrive.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: