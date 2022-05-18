NCRC Hires Alisha Felder as Director of Human Resources and Administrative Services

Meet Alisha Felder, the new Human Resources and Administrative Services Director at NCRC. Alisha will be critical in leading the HR department’s day-to-day operations.
Alisha brings over 15 years of experience in human resources and administrative operations, and comes to NCRC from her most recent role as an Operations Director, where she led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and unearthed internal inequities.
To get to know Alisha a little better, we have asked her a few questions.
Welcome, Alisha! What drew you to NCRC?
NCRC’s unique mission in creating opportunities to build wealth and champion fairness resonate with my personal beliefs while also aligning with my career objectives!
What are you most proud of in your career?
In my career, I am most proud of providing mentorship to several HR professionals and future HR leaders. I truly enjoy mentorship and coaching.
What’s your favorite nonwork activity?
Traveling, shopping and exploring new restaurants.
What’s something unique about you?
Something unique about me is I have a passion for both people and spreadsheets!
