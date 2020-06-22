NCRC Hires Brad Blower as New General Counsel

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has added a new General Counsel.
Brad Blower, will work closely with NCRC’s Chief Legal Officer & Chief Operating Officer on litigation, business transactions, compliance and governance, representing the organization on legal issues and advocating to advance NCRC’s mission.
Blower, based in Washington, DC, has worked as an advocate on civil rights and consumer protection issues with the federal government and in the nonprofit and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Consumer Practices at American Express, overseeing the company’s compliance with fair lending and consumer protection laws, including servicing as the fair lending officer.
“We are quite pleased to have Brad join NCRC,” said Alice Bodley, NCRC’s Chief Legal Officer & Chief Operating Officer. “He comes to the team with a long career devoted to protecting people’s rights to fair housing and fair lending, both tenets of our mission to fight for economic justice for all Americans.”
“In these times of change, I look forward to working at the NCRC to support its mission of greater inclusion and access to financial services in underserved communities,” said Blower.
“We’re thrilled to have Brad join the team,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “As we look to ensure equitable access to financial services, Brad’s background as a civil rights attorney will be invaluable.”