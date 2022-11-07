NCRC Hires Daniella Djiogan as Project Director of the DC Women’s Business Center

Meet Daniella Djiogan, the new Project Director of The DC Women’s Business Center. Daniella will be essential in the everyday operations of the organization as they continue to support women entrepreneurs in the Washington, DC, area.

Daniella comes to NCRC from the Washington DC Economic Partnership where she managed the small business and entrepreneurship program. She previously worked for the Charles County Economic Development Department in Maryland, as well as for various non-profit organizations at various capacities.

To help get to know Daniella a little better, we asked her a few questions.

Welcome, Daniella!

What drew you to NCRC?

I love what the organization stands for, especially as it creates opportunities for underserved individuals, businesses, and communities to build wealth and thrive economically.

What are you most proud of in your career?

I am most proud of being able to work alongside talented professionals that dedicate themselves to the betterment of the community.

What’s your favorite non-work activity?

I do enjoy spending time with my family and supporting local restaurants.

What’s something unique about you?

I have always enjoyed learning and immersing myself in other cultures – to the point where I absolutely love watching movies and tv shows from other countries in subtitles.