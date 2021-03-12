NCRC Hires Juan Leyton as New Director of Organizing

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has hired Juan Leyton as Director of Organizing. He will lead teams responsible for local campaigns and collaborations with NCRC members in communities nationwide.
Among other things, NCRC’s organizing teams coordinate local member networks to secure community benefits agreements with financial institutions, an effort that in the last five years has produced more than $200 billion in loans, investments and philanthropy for low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color nationwide.
Leyton, based in Boston, was most recently at Madison Park Development Corporation. He is the former director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts. He was a Barr Foundation and MIT Community Innovators Lab fellow. He holds Masters Degrees in Community Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University and in Public Policy from Tufts University.
“Juan is an experienced community development leader and we’re both honored and thrilled that he will be leading NCRC’s organizing teams and local initiatives,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “Juan will lead the teams that work most closely with our members across the nation to make a just economy a national priority and a local reality.”
“I am very excited to be part of the NCRC team,” Leyton said. “I’ve admired and collaborated with NCRC for years. I am happy to be working for a just economy that is based in racial and social justice.”