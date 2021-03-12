fbpx

NCRC Hires Juan Leyton as New Director of Organizing

By / March 12, 2021 / Press Releases

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has hired Juan Leyton as Director of Organizing. He will lead teams responsible for local campaigns and collaborations with NCRC members in communities nationwide.

Among other things, NCRC’s organizing teams coordinate local member networks to secure community benefits agreements with financial institutions, an effort that in the last five years has produced more than $200 billion in loans, investments and philanthropy for low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color nationwide.

Leyton, based in Boston, was most recently at Madison Park Development Corporation. He is the former director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts. He was a Barr Foundation and MIT Community Innovators Lab fellow. He holds Masters Degrees in Community Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University and in Public Policy from Tufts University.

“Juan is an experienced community development leader and we’re both honored and thrilled that he will be leading NCRC’s organizing teams and local initiatives,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “Juan will lead the teams that work most closely with our members across the nation to make a just economy a national priority and a local reality.”

“I am very excited to be part of the NCRC team,” Leyton said. “I’ve admired and collaborated with NCRC for years. I am happy to be working for a just economy that is based in racial and social justice.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: