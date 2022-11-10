fbpx

NCRC Hires Larry Cain as Director of Finance

By / November 10, 2022 / Press Releases

Meet Larry Cain, the new Director of Finance at NCRC. Larry will be an important member of the finance team as he oversees management and internal operations of the department.

Larry comes to NCRC with a passion for social justice and over 20 years of budgeting and finance experience. As Director of Finance, he will be responsible for budgeting, accounting and financial reporting.

To help get to know Larry a little better, we asked him a few questions.

Welcome, Larry!

What drew you to NCRC?  

I’ve always been drawn to nonprofits with a strong mission and NCRC is no different. The passion for helping LMI families succeed and prosper as well as the commitment to a Just Economy are a few of the reasons I joined. 

What are you most proud of in your career? 

As a finance professional, I’m most proud that I’ve helped implement new accounting, budgeting and reporting software that streamlined and increased the efficiency of my finance team as well as the program staff.

What’s your favorite nonwork activity?

My favorite nonwork activity is cooking which I have had a lot of time to practice during the pandemic.

What’s something unique about you?

One trait that makes me unique is that I feel I can understand both the finance and the programmatic side of a work situation and I can usually bridge any gaps that might exist between the two sides.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: