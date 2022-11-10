NCRC Hires Larry Cain as Director of Finance

Meet Larry Cain, the new Director of Finance at NCRC. Larry will be an important member of the finance team as he oversees management and internal operations of the department.

Larry comes to NCRC with a passion for social justice and over 20 years of budgeting and finance experience. As Director of Finance, he will be responsible for budgeting, accounting and financial reporting.

To help get to know Larry a little better, we asked him a few questions.

Welcome, Larry!

What drew you to NCRC?

I’ve always been drawn to nonprofits with a strong mission and NCRC is no different. The passion for helping LMI families succeed and prosper as well as the commitment to a Just Economy are a few of the reasons I joined.

What are you most proud of in your career?

As a finance professional, I’m most proud that I’ve helped implement new accounting, budgeting and reporting software that streamlined and increased the efficiency of my finance team as well as the program staff.

What’s your favorite nonwork activity?

My favorite nonwork activity is cooking which I have had a lot of time to practice during the pandemic.

What’s something unique about you?

One trait that makes me unique is that I feel I can understand both the finance and the programmatic side of a work situation and I can usually bridge any gaps that might exist between the two sides.