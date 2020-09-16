NCRC Hires Marisa Calderon as New Executive Director of Community Development Fund

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has hired Marisa Calderon as executive director of the NCRC Community Development Fund, which provides loans for housing, small business and other community development needs in low- and moderate-income communities.
Calderon, based in California, was executive director at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and authored their annual publication, the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report. She currently serves as the board secretary for NAHREP’s Hispanic Wealth Project. Calderon is ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 and was named a HousingWire 2018 Woman of Influence for increasing real estate professionals’ understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic market.
“NCRC is pleased to announce that Marisa Calderon has joined our executive team, as executive director of the NCRC CDFI,” said NCRC President and Founder John Taylor. “Marisa’s background and commitment to underserved people in our nation cannot be overstated — she has a tested and seasoned commitment to the goal of economic justice. My colleagues and I all look forward to working with her as we create more opportunities to build wealth and address the historical factors that have resulted in shameful income inequality for many people of color in our nation.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the societal fissures driving economic inequality and the disproportionate impact on Black and Brown communities in America,” Calderon said. “Since its inception, NCRC has been a champion in helping to level the playing field by removing systemic barriers and creating wealth building opportunities. I’m excited to foster economic mobility and help bridge the wealth gap for underserved communities through our efforts at the NCRC Community Development Fund.”