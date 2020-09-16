NCRC Hires Marisa Calderon as New Executive Director of Community Development Fund

By / September 16, 2020 / Press Releases

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has hired Marisa Calderon as executive director of the NCRC Community Development Fund, which provides loans for housing, small business and other community development needs in low- and moderate-income communities. 

Calderon, based in California, was executive director at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and authored their annual publication, the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report. She currently serves as the board secretary for NAHREP’s Hispanic Wealth Project. Calderon is ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 and was named a HousingWire 2018 Woman of Influence for increasing real estate professionals’ understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic market.

“NCRC is pleased to announce that Marisa Calderon has joined our executive team, as  executive director of the NCRC CDFI,” said NCRC President and Founder John Taylor.  “Marisa’s background and commitment to underserved people in our nation cannot be overstated — she has a tested and seasoned commitment to the goal of economic justice. My colleagues and I all look forward to working with her as we create more opportunities to build wealth and address the historical factors that have resulted in shameful income inequality for many people of color in our nation.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the societal fissures driving economic inequality and the disproportionate impact on Black and Brown communities in America,” Calderon said. “Since its inception, NCRC has been a champion in helping to level the playing field by removing systemic barriers and creating wealth building opportunities. I’m excited to foster economic mobility and help bridge the wealth gap for underserved communities through our efforts at the NCRC Community Development Fund.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: