NCRC Hires Rosemary “Rose” Ramirez As Corporate Counsel and Director of Compliance

Meet Rosemary “Rose” Ramirez, NCRC’s new Corporate Counsel and Director of Compliance. Rosemary will be instrumental in representing NCRC in all legal matters and ensuring the organization’s adherence to legal and regulatory standards while championing corporate integrity and ethical practices.
Rosemary’s journey into the legal field is marked by her commitment to social justice and advocacy. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the American University Washington College of Law where she participated in two clinical programs – Immigrant Justice Clinic and Community Economic and Equity Development Clinic. While in law school, Rosemary was a senior program manager at NCRC, managing its fair housing initative program. She played a vital role in securing HUD-funding for NCRC’s National Media Campaign focused on educating the public on their fair housing rights. Prior to law school, she completed her Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Nonprofit Management at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.
As a respected thought leader, Rosemary has worked to combat discriminatory practices and promote housing opportunities through enforcement of civil rights, fair housing, US banking and consumer protection laws. Her work has advanced the missions of nonprofit organizations on issues related to fair housing, fair lending, and corporate governance.
To help get to know Rosemary better, we asked her a few questions.
Welcome, Rosemary!
What drew you to NCRC?
I am drawn to NCRC’s unwavering commitment to promoting economic justice and ensuring that everyone has equal access to financial opportunities. NCRC’s impactful work in creating access to wealth for all Americans aligns deeply with my own values.
My mom raised six children as a single mom. As a Mexican immigrant, she navigated a new world with scarce resources. She often lacked the financial opportunities to create “The American Dream” she envisioned when coming to this country. Despite her limited resources, my mother became a homeowner, a business owner and supported me to go on to become the first high school graduate and only attorney in our family. I am immensely proud.
I have always been passionate about addressing economic disparities and fostering inclusive growth because the pride I feel is matched by a feeling of disappointment. I am disappointed that “The American Dream” wasn’t fairer to my mom and that all individuals are not provided the same opportunities of prosperity.
NCRC’s mission to create opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background, truly resonated with me. The organization’s holistic approach, combining policy advocacy, research, and community partnerships, presents a unique and powerful platform to drive meaningful change.
Joining NCRC allows me to contribute to a cause I deeply believe in, while also working alongside a dedicated team of experts and advocates who are equally committed to making a positive impact.
What are you most proud of in your career?
What I am most proud of in my career is my dedication to championing women and fostering an environment of inclusivity.
One of my most fulfilling accomplishments has been mentoring and supporting women in their professional journeys. Seeing them overcome challenges and thrive in their careers is incredibly rewarding. I have consistently strived to create a workplace culture that values and embraces diversity, ensuring that everyone feels included and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives.
What’s your favorite non-work activity?
Cooking and all things Bravo.
What are you currently reading?
I read passages from Rick Rubin’s ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being’ daily.
