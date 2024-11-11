NCRC Hires Roxana Smith as NCRC CDF Director of Relationship Development

Meet Roxana “Roxy” Smith, new Director of Relationship Development at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF). Roxy will be instrumental in efforts to drive economic mobility and provide access to capital for underserved communities. Her work involves spearheading fundraising initiatives, cultivating corporate and philanthropic partnerships, developing new business opportunities and delivering impactful presentations that align partners’ goals with NCRC’s mission to strengthen historically disinvested communities.
With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Roxy has held multiple leadership roles, including serving as a Preferred Market Leader in the Riverside/San Bernardino, California region. She has managed teams of financial professionals focused on financial wellness, risk management, associate development and community outreach.
Roxy lives and grew up in Southern California’s Inland Empire, where she is actively involved in her community. She serves on the Arlington Business Council and the Economic Development Council for the Riverside Chamber of Commerce, and has served on several nonprofit boards.
To help get to know Roxy better, we asked her a few questions.
Welcome, Roxy! What drew you to NCRC?
I’ve always felt a deep connection to helping communities thrive, especially those that often face barriers to resources and support. Growing up, I saw firsthand the impact that financial challenges can have on families and entire neighborhoods, which sparked my drive to make a difference. My career has always been about building relationships and connecting people with the resources they need, and NCRC’s mission to foster economic justice resonates with me on such a personal level. I was drawn to NCRC because it’s more than just an organization — it’s a movement that stands up for communities and gives a voice to those who often go unheard. Knowing that I’d be part of a team that’s genuinely working to create lasting change is incredibly inspiring, and I’m excited to bring my passion and experience to support this important work.
What are you most proud of in your career?
I’m most proud of the relationships I’ve built and the mentorship I’ve been able to provide throughout my career. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the people I’ve mentored grow, succeed and even become mentors themselves. Watching them develop their own skills and confidence has been a highlight, and knowing that I’ve played a part in their journey is something I deeply value. I’ve always believed that success is about more than just meeting goals; it’s about creating lasting, positive change in people’s lives. The relationships I’ve built along the way — whether with team members, clients or community partners — are a testament to that. To me, those connections are the foundation of a meaningful career, and they’re what I’m most proud of.
What’s your favorite non-work activity?
My favorite non-work activity has to be spending quality time with my family, especially when we’re out exploring new places together. We love going to Disney, watching and attending sporting events — there’s something so special about sharing those fun experiences and creating memories together. I also enjoy traveling in general; it’s always refreshing to experience different cultures and scenery. These moments outside of work really recharge me and remind me of what’s most important.
What’s the most interesting place you’ve ever been to? And why?
The most interesting place I’ve ever been to is definitely Mexico City. I honestly didn’t expect to be as blown away as I was! Visiting the pyramids at Teotihuacan was surreal; standing on top of those ancient structures and thinking about the people who built them — it was like stepping back in time. One of the highlights was having dinner inside a cave. It felt like something out of a movie, with the atmosphere, the food and the whole experience feeling almost magical. Mexico City is such an incredible blend of history, culture and modern life, and it completely captured me. It’s a place I’ll always remember and recommend to others.
What are you currently reading?
Right now, I’m reading Lord of the Flies and The Outsiders with my daughter for her 8th-grade classes. It’s something we started doing together, and it’s become our little way of connecting. I get to see her reactions to the characters and storylines, and it opens up great conversations about things like friendship, loyalty and making tough choices. Plus, it gives me a window into her world at school — what she’s thinking about and how she’s growing. It’s honestly been one of my favorite ways to bond with her.
More: Roxy’s bio.