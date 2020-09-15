NCRC Hires Tom Feltner as New Director of Policy

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has hired Tom Feltner as Director of Policy. He will lead NCRC’s policy agenda and advocacy in pursuit of a Just Economy.
Feltner, based in North Carolina, was most recently executive vice president at the Center for Responsible Lending where he researched mortgage lending, small business lending and consumer credit policy, and led the organization’s polling on economic and financial service issues. Previously, he worked for the Consumer Federation of America, the Chicago-based Woodstock Institute and served as a member on the consumer advisory councils for JP Morgan Chase, Capital One and American Express.
“If you ask advocates in the financial services sector, name your top five policy experts in housing, community development and consumer protection, Tom makes every short list,” said Jenn Jones, NCRC’s Chief of Membership and Policy. “His depth of experience, policy acumen and commitment to low- and moderate-income communities is unrivaled. I could not be more excited to have him lead our grassroots coalition as we build a new framework for economic recovery.”
“I am excited to join NCRC and it’s members across the nation in the fight for a Just Economy,” Feltner said. “As Director of Policy, I am committed to building and implementing a policy agenda that pushes back against harmful efforts to weaken fair housing, fair lending and financial protections. At the same time, we need to look forward and realize a financial services system that positions people to fully participate in the economic recovery that we know is possible.”