NCRC Launches 2nd Round of SNAP E&T Learning Opportunities

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will be releasing its second round of resources for organizations interested in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Employment & Training program (SNAP E&T), including a four-part virtual series, two statewide technical assistance cohorts and an exploration of strategies on incorporating entrepreneurship into E&T frameworks to be launched next fall.

“As a national convener of workforce and community development groups, NCRC is partnering closely with state SNAP agencies to design program cohorts that align directly with state priorities, helping providers build programs that expand opportunities for individuals to achieve long-term financial stability,” said Doug Mollett, NCRC economic mobility manager. “We are especially excited to explore opportunities for entrepreneurship as a viable career pathway for interested individuals .”

NCRC will host two statewide cohorts in Maine and Kentucky, each consisting of 12-15 existing and potential SNAP E&T third-party providers aimed at providing guidance around program development and onboarding. Each five-month cohort will include virtual training sessions and conclude with an in-person workshop. NCRC will work in close partnership with state and local SNAP agencies to design a technical assistance curriculum that reflects each agency’s priorities and that aligns with SNAP E&T’s program goals.

Monthly sessions will include training presentations, case studies and peer discussions focused on evaluating program alignment with SNAP E&T, assessing organizations’ capacity for successful participation and preparing a third-party provider application. Participants will receive individual technical assistance and complete short assignments with the help of NCRC facilitators modeled after the state’s SNAP E&T provider application process. The in-person convening will serve as a collaborative space to workshop draft program plans and engage directly with SNAP agency staff. Upon completion of the cohort, participating organizations should be well-positioned to submit a provider application to their state’s SNAP E&T agency.

In addition to providing training to traditional workforce development service providers, NCRC is exploring opportunities for states to incorporate self-employment training into their SNAP E&T framework. While entrepreneurship training programs are eligible for SNAP E&T reimbursement, only twenty states currently include this as part of their plan. Recognizing that entrepreneurship is a viable career pathway – especially for specialized populations like returning citizens, single parents and rural residents – NCRC hopes to expand self-employment training program offerings into the SNAP E&T system. This work is currently being launched in Arizona and will be expanded in the future.

For any organizations interested in participating or learning more about NCRC’s SNAP E&T work, please visit our new resource page or contact a member of NCRC’s Economic Mobility team:

Doug Mollett

Economic Mobility Manager

dmollett@ncrc.org

Simon Wang

Economic Mobility Project Specialist

swang@ncrc.org