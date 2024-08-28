NCRC Launches Health Equity Investments Office Hours

Once a month, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will hold Health Equity Investments Office Hours, a new series of live open discussions hosted by NCRC Director of Health Equity and Impact Devin Thompson.
Each session pair will focus on a different topic at the intersections of community-led development, health justice and investor accountability.
The first session will be held on September 17 at 1 pm ET with a similar session offered on October 11 at 11 am ET. The opening discussion topic will be Hospital Mergers as a Moment for Transparency & Accountability. For more information and to register for the September session, visit here. For October, visit here.
The two sessions will cover similar information and attendance for one is not required for the other. However, there is a prerequisite to join the new Office Hours discussions, attendees must complete one of two previous free webinars – including the brief survey at the end – to ensure that all participants have a foundation in the concepts discussed.
For more information about the prerequisite requirement, visit here.