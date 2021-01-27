NCRC launches online forum and content hub for members

Today, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) launched a new online forum for members to communicate with each other, and a new online hub to access members-only research, resources and content.
In the new Just Economy Forum, you can share news, opportunities and resources from your community, and connect with other members and NCRC staff. Get started by introducing yourself and then get comfortable using the forum to exchange knowledge and ideas with other members. Find it at: https://forum.ncrc.org
In the new Member Hub, we offer fast access to our most recent and valued Research Reports, exclusive recordings of past webinars and featured Member Stories, and other member features we are ramping up in 2021. Find it at: https://ncrc.org/hub
Access to the forum and hub is restricted to current NCRC organization members and individual members of NCRC’s Just Economy Club. If you are not a member yet, or if your membership has lapsed, join now to access the hub and participate in the forum. For questions about your membership status or login, contact the NCRC Membership Team: membership@ncrc.org.