NCRC Member Advances Housing Accessibility And Sustainability In Rural New Mexico

For over half a century, Tierra del Sol Housing Corporation has been a trailblazer in the community development sphere, providing single and multi-family housing to farmworkers, seniors and lower-income individuals across rural New Mexico. For most of those years, executive director Rose Garcia has been at the heart and helm of the organization.
A Latina woman breaking barriers in a male-dominated field, Garcia serves her community members with unyielding determination. From delivering groceries to elderly neighbors as a young girl to helping people manage their finances to assisting others with building stronger futures as a college student, Garcia has been a lifelong champion of historically marginalized communities.
Combining skill and passion, Garcia joined Tierra del Sol in 1980. Through nine presidential administrations, multiple recessions, countless policy changes and even a global pandemic, her dedication to rural Americans has been unwavering.
“I’m inspired by the many residents in New Mexico and around the country needing housing,” Garcia said. “These are the lower earners and working families that are struggling and don’t receive much support or recognition.”
Founded in 1973, Tierra del Sol remains a steady force in uncertain times when changing regulations threaten to displace farmworkers. Through its signature Self-Help Housing Program, families are empowered to build their own affordable homes. Tierra del Sol also provides additional services to their clients, including loan pre-qualification services, financial counseling assistance and homebuyer educational trainings toward promoting long-term financial stability. A driver of generational transformation, they have helped thousands of families build solar or fully electric-powered homes, thus promoting housing accessibility and environmental sustainability.
The organization’s success is fueled by opportunities for collaboration in New Mexico and beyond. As a National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) member, Tierra del Sol leverages a premier network of ideas, resources and collective energy for an even broader impact.
“Many times we think we’re the only ones struggling with certain issues,” she said. “But when we get together in peer exchange [with other NCRC members], we find solutions. It gives us confidence and enthuses us.”
She credits NCRC for its unique and pivotal role in furthering Tierra del Sol’s effectiveness. During the 2008 financial crisis, NCRC connected Tierra del Sol to national leaders and essential trainings on subprime lending and foreclosure issues, enabling them to deliver timely relief and scale their services.
Nearing the culmination of her 40-plus-year career, Garcia hopes to leave a legacy of enduring impact amidst an ever-changing political landscape.
“I’m adamant about addressing solutions for the most vulnerable… those who others won’t serve,” she said. “I’m very adamant about preserving these systems.”
Garcia believes the rising cohort of leaders will need innovative skills and experience to thrive in this tumultuous political environment, along with a tenacious spirit and the ability to bring about mission-driven change.
“You have to be ready to adapt… to always have a plan A and plan B,” she said. “Your operating philosophy must focus on the organization and what you’re doing for your clients. That’s the nature of this work. It isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life.”
Nicole Rothstein is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of Tierra del Sol Housing Corporation.